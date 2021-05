It seems that, after much back and forth on the issue, director Denis Villeneuve's Dune will still debut in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, despite reports that it would be given a more traditional theatrical release prior to hitting the streaming platform. According to sources, Dune was said to be one of the first upcoming Warner Bros. tentpoles to break with the studio's current day-and-date release model, which emerged in response to the ongoing global situation. Warner Bros. was said to have reportedly reached a deal with Regal Cinemas to restore a 45-day theatrical window, with Dune set to be the first movie to fall under this deal. But soon after the news broke, Warner Bros. tweeted that this simply wasn't true.