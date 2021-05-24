Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin

After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. This year marks the 32nd annual year for the concert series and there will be some changes. Masks will not be required, but it is up to an individual if they want to wear one. During the Thursday, May 6 Brentwood City Commission informational meeting, Commissioner Anne Dunn said that “the community will decide on their own if a concert is too crowded and they feel safer wearing a mask or even not attending. I personally think we are all ready to return to some normalcy after the pandemic.” Other commissioners agreed including recently re-elected Mayor Rhea Little, who said, “I want to see the concerts continue. Even for the July 4th concert which can sometimes see close to ten thousand in attendance, I feel people will stay in their own groups of friends to be safe in this new post-Covid climate.” Mayor Little reiterated that he is “excited to hear live music booming from the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater again!” Commissioner Mark Gorman also expressed his desire for more City events to return.