Franklin, TN

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Posted by 
Wannado Nashville
Wannado Nashville
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast recently opened in Franklin at 1201 Liberty Pike at Liberty Station. Their first day of business was on Tuesday, May 4, shared General Manager Kirsten Braden. Liberty Station is also home to Waldo’s Chicken, Vui’s Kitchen, and Athenian Nail Spa. This is the eighth location...

wannado.com
Wannado Nashville

Wannado Nashville

Nashville, TN
ABOUT

Everything you wannado in Nashville, curated to your liking. Wannado puts Nashville's best experiences in one place, personalized to your unique interests.

 https://www.wannado.com/
Franklin, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

A. Marshall Hospitality to Host Job Fair in Franklin

As communities continue to reopen, A. Marshall Hospitality (AMH), which is known for restaurants such as Puckett’s and Americana Taphouse, is hosting an event to reintroduce its family of restaurants to those seeking employment. The casual event will take place Tuesday, May 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Americana...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Nashville Comedy Festival Returns in June

The Nashville Comedy Festival makes its triumphant return next month after a year that has us longing for laughter. Billboard’s first-ever “Comedian of the Year” Sebastian Maniscalco kicks off Nashville Comedy Festival on Saturday, June 12 at Ryman Auditorium. Maniscalco will have the audience roaring during the Nashville stop of his Nobody Does This Tour. Tennessee-native and rising star Leanne Morgan takes the stage at the Mother Church on Sunday, June 13. Morgan will be sure to have the people in the pews laughing out loud with her southern charm and hilarious storytelling.
Smyrna, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Town of Smyrna to Host Ribbon Cutting for Freedom Playground

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna is pleased to host a ribbon cutting and grand opening for Freedom Playground. Located adjacent to the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial in Lee Victory Recreation Park, this all-inclusive playground represents a partnership between the Town of Smyrna, Rotary Club of Smyrna, and the Christy-Houston Foundation.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Franklin Food & Wine Festival Announces Sunday Supper

Franklin Food & Wine Festival, founded by Chef Maneet Chauhan and Chris Thomas of Made South, recently announced Sunday Supper, a series of three dinners. Their first event will be on Sunday, May 23 at the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin inside the 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails. Featured Chefs for the evening will be local celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan and Chef Devin Walline, Executive Chef at 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Fifth + Broadway’s Assembly Food Hall Phase 2 Now Open

Phase 2 of Assembly Food Hall opened on Thursday, May 20 at the Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville. It’s now the largest food hall in the country with 100,000 square feet of dining. The first phase opened in March 2021. A grand opening is planned for June 11-13 for the entire food hall with Diamond Rio performing to kick off the celebration.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Puckett’s Brings Back Breakfast Favorites

Puckett’s® Gro. & Restaurant announced an updated menu that features an array of returning classics and new offerings. The additions include breakfast favorites, mains and sides, desserts and a signature fruit tea. “We enjoy refreshing our menu to increase options for both new and returning customers,” said Jami Blainey, General...
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Brentwood Summer Concerts Return to Crockett Park

After canceling the 2020 season of summer concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Summer Concert Series at Crockett Park will return in June. This year marks the 32nd annual year for the concert series and there will be some changes. Masks will not be required, but it is up to an individual if they want to wear one. During the Thursday, May 6 Brentwood City Commission informational meeting, Commissioner Anne Dunn said that “the community will decide on their own if a concert is too crowded and they feel safer wearing a mask or even not attending. I personally think we are all ready to return to some normalcy after the pandemic.” Other commissioners agreed including recently re-elected Mayor Rhea Little, who said, “I want to see the concerts continue. Even for the July 4th concert which can sometimes see close to ten thousand in attendance, I feel people will stay in their own groups of friends to be safe in this new post-Covid climate.” Mayor Little reiterated that he is “excited to hear live music booming from the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater again!” Commissioner Mark Gorman also expressed his desire for more City events to return.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

SafeSplash Swim School Coming to Franklin

SafeSplash Swim School, a learn-to-swim and performance-based swim school, will open in Franklin. The new swim school is located at 1735 Galleria Blvd and will hold a grand opening on June 8th, according to their website. This is the second SafeSplash Swim School location in the middle Tennessee area, with...
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Nashville “Wings” Muralist Makes New Franklin Mural

Kelsey Montague, the artist who created the iconic “Wings” mural in Nashville’s Gulch neighborhood has completed a new mural in Franklin at McEwen Northside. Completed Monday morning, the new interactive mural is located on the side of Vintage Vine 100 at Northside McEwen facing North Italia, 4051 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Dolly Joins Rory Feek on “One Angel”

Dolly Parton joins Rory Feek on a rendition of “One Angel”, a tribute to his late wife Joey Feek. Feek released the song earlier as a solo but Dolly has joined him in this new recording. On his blog, he explains the special meaning of having the iconic country star record the song with him.
Bon Aqua, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Lifest Music City Event to Be Held at Legendary Hideaway Farm

The Lifest Music City event, to be held July 29-31 in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, is attracting music fans from all over the country as well as Canada. People from over 20 states have purchased tickets to the family-friendly event which will be held at the legendary Hideaway Farm, previously owned by country music great Johnny Cash. Festival director John Dougherty says the response has been surprising.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Historic east side building could land brewery

A brewery seemingly is planned for East Nashville’s historic McGavock House building. Local investor Elliott Kyle told the Post Monday he and his investors (who are going unnamed) are not ready to disclose details regarding the project. However, a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department and requesting a rezoning for the Cleveland Park site references “a brewery and outdoor seating.”
Williamson County, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Photo of the Day: May 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wannado Nashville

Two-Tower Ritz Carlton Project Coming to Nashville

M2 Development Partners, LLC (M2) announces the development of a two-tower Luxury Full-Service Ritz-Carlton Hotel, For Sale Condominiums and Rental Apartment with a Signature Rooftop Restaurant on the site at Korean Veteran Blvd and Lafayette Street that M2 acquired in March 2020 in the SoBro District of Nashville. The targeted...