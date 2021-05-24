Hero MotoCorp resumes manufacturing ops at all plants

The middleweight segment, particularly in India, is the one that starts from 350 cc and goes on till 650-700 cc. It has proved to be lucrative and is currently dominated by Royal Enfield. In India and possibly across a large part of the globe as well! Which is why, Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, is keen on entering this segment. Or so a report from Moneycontrol suggests. With Hero and Harley-Davidson announcing a partnership in October 2020 for India operations, the Indian OEM had plans to develop 500 cc motorcycles for Harley and now, it would like to have the same motorcycles in its portfolio as well. If that were to indeed happen, then it would mark the first instance of Hero having a motorcycle, or two, in its portfolio, displacing above 225 cc (Read Karizma).