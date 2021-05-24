MLB rumors: 5 reasons Yankees should trade for Rangers’ Joey Gallo
It’s time for Yankees general manager Brian Cashman to make a bold move. As Memorial Day approaches, the Yankees are good. This team has rebounded from its April slump to get right back in the thick of the American League East race. But it’s a different Yankees team that some expected. The bullpen, led by Aroldis Chapman’s brilliance, has been a bright spot. The starting rotation has morphed into one of the best units in the sport.www.nj.com