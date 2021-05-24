MLB rumors: 5 reasons Yankees should trade for Rangers’ Joey Gallo

It's Sunday in Major League Baseball, which means we've got a massive over on Draftkings. In this space, we are going to focus solely on the main slate portion. The pitching on Sunday is a fun one because we get deGrom and a ton of value plays. The way to beat the competition is by grabbing the correct SP2, at a reasonable price. Next, look at the right stack to attack. Some of the highest implied run totals on the day belong to the Chicago White Sox(4.13), Boston Red Sox(4.78), and Texas Rangers(4.20). Obviously, this is where we want to shift our focus to finding value bats to go along with the stack. However, as a result of so many games, we can expect the field to spread roster percentages evenly on the field.