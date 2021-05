Memorial Day is this weekend; for many people it is the official start of summer and for others it is a time of remembrance of those who have served in the armed forces. Last year many of the events which normally take place during the holiday weekend were either canceled or trimmed down due to crowd size restrictions and wanting to help stop the spread of COVID. At this time last year there had been no positive COVID cases in Lake County, one of the few places in Oregon that had yet to have a confirmed positive case.