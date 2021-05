Carly Pearce counts fellow singers like Kelsea Ballerini and Lindsay Ell among her close circle of friends. She tells us that having friends who have so many shared experiences in the same business is so valuable. “To have artist friends who you can really, really relate to in this crazy life that we live is so special. We always say that you don’t really understand what it’s like to be an artist except if you are an artist. And so, I love being able to text those girls if I need advice, text those girls if I want to bounce a song off of them, or if I just wanna drink some wine.”