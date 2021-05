Executives at one of the country’s biggest drug distributors in the United States regularly made fun of the Americans who became addicted to the opioids they marketed. This revelation came to light amid Huntington, West Virginia’s suit against three pharmaceutical giants, which is also part of a string of federal cases litigating the industry’s role in the opioid crisis. Among the corporations named in Huntington’s suit is AmerisourceBergen, where senior staff exchanged emails with jokes and rhymes calling people dependent on the drug “hillbillies” and other names.