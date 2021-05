Age is just a number. Phil Mickelson proved that on Sunday by winning the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50, making him the oldest to ever win one of golf’s majors. And that impressed the man with the most major victories: Jack Nicklaus, who won the last of his 18 titles at the Masters in 1986 at the age of 46. Nicklaus tweeted a congratulatory video Sunday evening.