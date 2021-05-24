MPD officer killed in crash part of motorcycle team escorting group for ‘stop the violence’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details about the death of a Memphis police officer killed when police said a woman caused the accident that took his life.

Officer Scotty Triplett was 47 years old and a longtime member of the police department.

Triplett, a 27-year veteran of the department, was riding his department motorcycle at the time of the collision, escorting a group known as Slingshot of Memphis, some 200 people riding vehicles known as a Slingshot.

Police said the accident happened on Hickory Hill Road when a Nissan, traveling southbound, made a left turn onto Swaying Pine Ln. and pulled into the pathway of Officer Triplett and the motorcycle he was riding on.

Triplett was traveling northbound on Hickory Hill Road, police said.

Triplett’s motorcycle burst into flames, according to a witness.

The group was heading toward downtown at about 4:45 Saturday afternoon after a stop the violence event nearby, escorted by Triplett and close to 10 other officers, according to police and the group’s organizer.

Marquita Hobbs, the organizer, said Triplett was escorting vehicles close to the middle of the convoy.

Triplett was taken to Regional One in critical condition but died from his injuries, police said.

Jerikka Jones, 17, said she was outside when the collision happened and heard the stomach-churning thud of impact.

“It was like a bomb went off, and all the strikers paused, and everybody was jumping out of their cars trying to get (Triplett) some help,” Jones said.

She said people ran from a nearby restaurant to assist as well.

Police did not release details about the other driver, only saying she was detained after the accident.

Triplett leaves behind a wife and children.