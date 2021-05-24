Illinois’ political muscle withers with shrinking population

What is the worst tornado ever to hit the United States?. Without a doubt, the Tri-State Tornado of March 18, 1925. It stands as the most vicious tornado in terms of human loss of life and injuries in the United States. Tornado historian Tom Grazulis has written eloquently about the tornado in his book, Significant Tornadoes. He describes it as “… the largest, longest, fastest, most destructive and most deadly tornado in U.S. history. In all respects, this remarkable tornado stands in a class of its own.” The Tri-State Tornado cut a 219-mile long path from southeast Missouri across southern Illinois into southwest Indiana, causing 695 deaths (613 in Illinois) and injuring at least 2,000 people.