newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 1-Thai c.bank says key rate to stay low for 1-2 yrs

By Orathai Sriring
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Policy rate at record low 0.50% since mid-2020

* Inflation to rise in Q2 but stagflation not expected

* Further rate cuts won’t help anything -MPC member (Adds detail, rate committee member, finance ministry)

BANGKOK, May 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s benchmark interest rate may stay at a record low of 0.5% for one or two years until the economy has seen a clear recovery, a central bank official said on Monday, as the country deals with a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Inflation may rise temporarily but stagflation is not expected, Don Nakornthab, senior director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told an economic forum.

Inflation in the second quarter may exceed the BOT’s target range of 1% to 3%, but that will be temporary due to a low base last year, he said.

“Stagflation is very least likely. A more concern is inflation will not rise,” Don said.

The BOT has left its policy rate unchanged since mid-2020 and warned of the impact of the current outbreak, which has accounted for about 80% of Thailand’s total cases and deaths.

It will next review policy and economic outlook on June 23.

“The policy rate is at record low and will probably stay at this level for a while. In a year or two, there may not be an increase,” Don said.

The distribution of vaccines will be the most important factor for reviving the tourism-reliant economy, he said. Mass vaccinations will start next month.

The BOT has said the policy rate level was not an issue and the problem was the distribution of liquidity to needed areas.

“Cutting rates further will not help anything,” Kanit Sangsubhan, a member of the BOT’s monetary policy committee, told the forum.

The outbreak will worsen the country’s high household debt, now around 89% of gross domestic product (GDP), Don said.

Thailand’s public debt to GDP ratio can go higher than its ceiling of 60% if necessary as it remains relatively low compared with some other countries, Don said.

Thailand’s new borrowing of 700 billion baht ($22.3 billion) approved last week would be for supporting the economy into next year, finance ministry official Pisit Puapan said. ($1=31.35 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Martin Petty)

Reuters

Reuters

128K+
Followers
148K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation Rates#Economic Outlook#Interest Rates#Base Rate#Monetary Policy#The Bank Of Thailand#Bot#Benchmark Interest Rate#Gdp Ratio#Cutting Rates#Liquidity#Mpc Member#Central Bank#Stagflation#Review Policy#Rate Committee Member#Finance Ministry Official
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Thailand
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar falls on expectations U.S. rates will stay low for longer

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Fed speakers expected to repeat that rates will remain low * Dollar loses ground as Treasury yields stall * Yen falls on crosses as economic concerns grow By Stanley White TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The dollar plumbed a six-year trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month lows versus European currencies amid renewed expectations that the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon. Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner. This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak, and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its most recent meeting, which may give indications about where monetary policy is headed this year. However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies. "The most important point is where are yields headed," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities. "Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain easy," Ishikawa added. "This places the dollar under downward pressure." Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.2167, close to the weakest since Feb. 26. The British pound rose to $1.4174 to reach its strongest since late February. Sterling has been buoyed recently as investors cheer the gradual lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions. The Canadian dollar advanced to a six-year high of C$1.2045 against the greenback, aided by a rise in oil prices. The dollar held steady at 109.16 yen. The currency pair has been locked in a narrow range amid worries about Japan's slow pace of vaccinations and weakness in the greenback. The yen fell against the British pound and the Antipodean currencies after data showed Japan's economy contracted more than expected due to coronavirus infections. Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan's comments gave traders even more incentive to sell the dollar. The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4332 per dollar, not far from an almost three-year high reached last week. The Australian and New Zealand dollars also rose against their U.S. counterpart. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 2.91% to $44,860 but was still close to a three-month low amid doubts about Tesla's boss Elon Musk's enthusiasm for the digital asset. Rival digital currency ether edged up to $3,390, steading from a two-week low reached on Monday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0200 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2167 $1.2152 +0.12% -0.43% +1.2168 +1.2153 Dollar/Yen 109.1600 109.1750 +0.00% +5.70% +109.2750 +109.1300 Euro/Yen.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks strong, can weather economic uncertainty- c.bank

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banking system remained resilient with high capital buffers and liquidity to cushion economic uncertainty, the central bank said on Monday, as the country deals with a third wave of coronavirus infections. The outbreak, Thailand’s biggest so far, has hit consumption and tourism, prompting a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia c.bank holds policy rate at record low, as expected

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank left its benchmark policy rate at a record low on Tuesday, seeking to maintain support for Southeast Asia’s biggest economy while ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. Bank Indonesia (BI) kept the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks rise ahead of c.bank meet, Asian currencies up

* BI expected to maintain rates at record low, meeting at 0700 GMT * Taiwan stocks hit two-week high * Singapore's GDP grows 1.3% year-on-year, shares rise By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a central bank policy meeting, while the rupiah and broader Asian currencies gained on the back of a weaker U.S dollar and a drop in U.S Treasury yields. Equities in Taiwan and South Korea took their cue from a jump on Wall Street, with the latter gaining as much as 2% and hitting a two-week high. The strong U.S. session also gave an added boost to Indonesia stocks, which climbed 1.4%. Southeast Asia's largest economy has struggled to regain momentum lost in the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, despite record-low interest rates and capital injections. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its key policy rate at all-time lows The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, has come under renewed pressure amid capital outflows. It tacked on 0.1% on Tuesday. "Despite the growth backdrop being weak and even with subsequent waves of COVID-9 infections hurting domestic demand, BI will prioritise macro-stability at its meeting, as it has in the past few months," an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note. However, he noted that for now BI remains largely tied to loose policy given the risks to outlook. Asia's other emerging currencies found support from a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after officials from the Federal Reserve reaffirmed a commitment to maintain loose monetary policy, brushing off recent hints of tapering bond purchases amid fears over high inflation. Stocks in Thailand and Philippines gained 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while the South Korean won strengthened 0.5%. Equities in Singapore advanced as much as 0.7%, hitting two-week highs, after the country maintained its growth forecast for 2021. The city-state's economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter year-on-year, expanding more than first thought as it benefited from improved manufacturing and wholesale trade. Stocks in Taiwan were the top gainers in the region and the currency was among the best. The country's industrial production for April marked the 15th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, even as it battles a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. "Sustained growth in domestic and external demand will continue to support Taiwan's industrial production moving forward. However, recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country increases concern over the upcoming economic performance due to heightened state of restrictions," said MIDF Research. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Graha Layar Prima Tbk PT, up 25% ** Top gainer on the Singapore STI was Genting Singapore Ltd, up 2.47 ** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.03 -5.03 - - China +0.13 +1.82 1.60 2.31 India +0.00 +0.14 0.62 9.37 Indonesia +0.11 -2.05 1.40 -2.25 Malaysia +0.10 -2.90 0.00 -3.40 Philippines -0.10 -0.12 0.32 -13.38 S.Korea +0.45 -3.19 0.79 10.29 Singapore +0.02 -0.47 0.49 10.38 Taiwan +0.36 +2.27 1.69 12.77 Thailand +0.06 -4.37 0.74 7.87 (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesian shares rise after c.bank holds rates, rupiah firms

* BI maintains rates at record low * Taiwan stocks close at two-week high * Singapore's GDP grows 1.3% year-on-year, shares rise By Harish Sridharan May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares inched higher on Tuesday, after the central bank left rates unchanged as expected, while the rupiah and other emerging Asian currencies also firmed on a weaker U.S. dollar. Overnight gains on Wall Street helped lift Asian shares, while the dollar held near a four-month low after Federal Reserve officials allayed fears about monetary policy tightening. Indonesian shares gained as much as 1.5% earlier in the session, but lost some ground before Bank Indonesia (BI) decided it would keep rates unchanged at 3.5%. The rupiah, favoured by foreign investors looking to tap Indonesia's high-yielding bonds, gained 0.2%. The currency has come under renewed pressure this year amid capital outflows, and is down around 2% so far in 2021. BI said it sought to maintain support for Southeast Asia's biggest economy, ensuring stability in financial markets amid the risk of outflows. "It's very much in line with expectations," said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities. "In our view, one of the key reasons they held rates was not to provoke any adverse reaction in the rupiah. The reality is that there is no urgency to easy policy at the moment," he said. Elsewhere, equities in Taiwan closed 1.6% higher at a two-week high. In Singapore, stocks gained 0.6% as the city-state's economy expanded more than first thought, but struck a cautious note about recovery due to uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Hotel Fitra International Tbk PT, up 32.33% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 0.6 basis points at 6.446% ** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0813 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD % % % Japan -0.04 -5.09 <.N2 0.67 4.04 25> China.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bank Indonesia Holds Interest Rates Steady

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank again left its key interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, citing the improving economic outlook and the rupiah stability. The board of governors decided to hold the the BI 7-Day reverse repo rate at 3.50 percent, the Bank Indonesia said in a statement. That was in line with economists' expectations. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in February. The deposit facility rate was maintained at 2.75 percent and lending facility rates at 4.25 percent. "The decision is consistent with projected low inflation and efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability, while accelerating the national economic recovery," the central bank said.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Bank Indonesia joins global c.bank push for digital currencies

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is planning to launch a digital rupiah currency and is assessing which platform it will use, Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Tuesday, as the country sees a digital transaction boom during the pandemic. Countries around the world are looking at developing central...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Bank Indonesia on Track to Release Digital Rupiah

Bank Indonesia is in the pre-launch stages of releasing a digital rupiah currency and is vetting platforms to see which will suit their needs the best. As the world sees an increase in digital transactions during the covid-19 pandemic, many countries are beginning to look closer at launching central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).
MarketsWDEZ 101.9 FM

BoE’s Tenreyro sees global interest rates staying low

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday that she expected global financial conditions would continue to support growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not need to raise interest rates sharply. “I expect financial conditions to remain quite accommodative for a few years. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand central bank holds rates at 0.25%, maintains QE

WELLINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) held its official cash rate (OCR) at 0.25% in a widely expected decision on Wednesday, following a regular policy meeting. The central bank also retained its large scale asset purchase (LSAP) programme at NZ$100 billion ($72.18 billion). The...
Economytheblockcrypto.com

Indonesia plans to issue a central bank digital currency

Bank Indonesia, the central bank of Indonesia, is planning to issue a digital currency to speed up payments. The central bank is currently assessing which technology to use for its digital rupiah, governor Perry Warjiyo told a streamed news conference on Tuesday, according to a Reuters report. Once issued, the digital rupiah will be a legal payment instrument in Indonesia, alongside banknotes. But the central bank doesn't have a timeline yet on when it will issue it.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Indonesia: BI left rates unchanged in May

Economist at UOB Group Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy review the latest BI event. “Bank Indonesia (BI) left its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50% at its May 2021 monetary policy meeting (MPC). Consequently, BI maintained the Deposit Facility rate at 2.75%, as well as the Lending Facility rate at 4.25%. BI stated that the decision is consistent with the forecast for inflation to remain low, as well as efforts to maintain rupiah exchange rate stability and accelerate economic recovery.”
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan advances to new 3-yr high as PBOC yet to show discomfort with recent gains

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan advanced further to a new three-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as investors increased their bets on further strength in the Chinese unit after the Chinese central bank appeared not to show discomfort with recent gains. Before market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.403 per dollar, 69 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4099. Traders and analysts said the market had been carefully gauging the gap between their forecasts and the official guidance rates after the yuan breached the psychologically important 6.4 per dollar level this week to see whether the central bank would start to rein in the currency's strength. If the midpoint was fixed on the weaker side of the market consensus and showed huge forecast error, that could mean the central bank was not happy with rapid gains this week to rise across the key level, said a trader at a foreign bank. On Thursday, official fixing was 6 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.4036. Absence of discomfort with yuan strength in the midpoint fixing pushed the spot price higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.3935 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.3854, the strongest level since May 25, 2018. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.3861, 54 pips firmer than the previous late session close. "The biggest negative impact of yuan appreciation is to reduce export competitiveness, but recovery of global supply is still on the way," said Zhang Yu, chief analyst at Huachuang Securities. "(Chinese) exports remain strong and bargaining power is sufficient. The stronger yuan has not caused significant damage to export competitiveness since the second half of last year." Several traders said bullish bets on the yuan quickly grew, as seen in the options market. One-month risk reversals for the dollar against the yuan onshore, a gauge that measures the premium paid for calls over puts, plunged to -0.35 this week, the lowest since January. A negative reading suggested rising bets over yuan appreciation than depreciation. At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.037 from the previous close of 90.073, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3794 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.403 6.4099 0.11% Spot yuan 6.3861 6.3915 0.08% Divergence from -0.26% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.23% Spot change since 2005 29.60% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.05 97.75 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.037 90.073 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3794 0.11% * Offshore 6.532 -1.97% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Zambia's central bank to raise cap on foreign exchange transactions

LUSAKA, May 27 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank will increase the daily limit for foreign currency exchange transactions, it announced on Thursday, as part of an effort to draw transactions into official channels and reduce complication for businesses. Commercial bank customers will be allowed to exchange $10,000 per day, increased...