Livingston County raising awareness for suicide prevention
GENESEO — May is Mental Health Month and provides an opportunity to highlight local suicide prevention efforts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families, and communities. There are many factors that contribute to suicide. The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience.”www.dansvilleonline.com