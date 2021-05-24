newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Livingston County, NY

Livingston County raising awareness for suicide prevention

The Dansville Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENESEO — May is Mental Health Month and provides an opportunity to highlight local suicide prevention efforts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have lasting harmful effects on individuals, families, and communities. There are many factors that contribute to suicide. The goal of suicide prevention is to reduce factors that increase risk and increase factors that promote resilience.”

www.dansvilleonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
City
Geneseo, NY
Livingston County, NY
Government
Livingston County, NY
Health
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Volunteers#Cdc#Disease Prevention#Community Health#Cdc#Mental Health Month#The Murray Hill Campus#Facebook#County Residents#Attempt Survivors#Disease Control#Resilience#Lasting Harmful Effects#Chairperson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Livingston County Mental Health offering ‘Tools 2 Thrive’

This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced people to cope with situations they could never imagine, and a lot of people struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news, according to Livingston County Mental...
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Variety of topics featured in 4-H public presentations

Nearly three dozen 4-H members took part in the the Livingston County 4-H Program’s annual public presentations. The goal of 4-H Public Presentations is to build a young person’s public speaking skills and confidence speaking in front of a group. Participants choose a topic of interest and develop a 3 to 15 minute presentation which they deliver in front of peers, adults, and judges.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

May is ‘Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month’

Spring is peak season for many asthma and allergy sufferers. The link between asthma and allergies has long been recognized, and May has been designated national “Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month” to help raise awareness. More than 22 million Americans suffer from asthma and the numbers are increasing every year....
Livingston County, NYThe Dansville Online

Noyes Health makes the grade, receives ‘A’ for Value of Care

DANSVILLE — The report card is in, and Noyes Health received an ‘A’ grade for Value of Care from the Lown Institute. Every 80 seconds, a hospital in the U.S. delivers a low-value test or procedure to an older adult, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of harm, according to a new analysis from the Lown Institute, a health care think tank.
Livingston County, NYThe Daily News Online

COVID-19 vaccines expand in Livingston County to teens, homebound

Children as young as 12 years old will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination beginning Saturday at clinics in Livingston County. Separate clinics are being offered by the Livingston County Department of Health and Wegmans stores, including Geneseo. The Livingston County Department of Health will be offering a walk-through...
Genesee County, NYthelcn.com

COVID-19 Update: Vaccine clinics expand again in GLOW region

BATAVIA — The availability of COVID-19 clinics continues to expand in the GLOW region. The Genesee and Orleans County health departments will be on the road next week with “pop-up clinics,” officials said, while the Pfizer vaccine is now able to vaccinate anyone 12 years old and older. Clinics with...
Wyoming Statethelcn.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: Wyoming County to offer home vaccination clinics; active cases decline in two counties

The Wyoming County Department of Health is beginning to coordinate home visits for vaccinations. Wyoming County residents unable to get to a community vaccination location due to illness, disability, age or transportation difficulties, is encouraged to call NY Connects Wyoming County at (585) 786-8833. A nurse will then contact the individual to schedule a time to come to the residence to vaccinate the individual, and caregiver or family members, the health department said in a news release Thursday.
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Livington County opts-in to new youth hunting law

GENESEO – In Livingston County, 12 and 13 year olds will have a shot at bagging a deer using a crossbow or firearm. The Livingston County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted to join a temporary state program that expands youth hunting through 2023. The approval followed a public hearing at the same meeting.
Livingston County, NYgvpennysaver.com

MENTORS NEEDED

Catholic Charities Steuben/Livingston is looking for Adult Mentors for the HOPE Youth Mentoring Program. Mentors are matched with boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 18, residing in Livingston County, who could benefit from a positive role model outside their family. Mentors are caring adults who agree to...
Rochester, NYthelcn.com

Bills eyed to fight child lead poisoning

Legislation is proposed at the state and federal levels for tax incentives for New Yorkers to renovate home or rental properties that have lead-based paint or piping, which causes cognitive and developmental disabilities, especially in young children. More than 90% of homes in Rochester, Buffalo and other cities across the...
Livingston County, NYgvpennysaver.com

Two Livingston County Communities Receive Urban and Community Forestry Grants

On April 30, 2021, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced $1.18 million in awards as part of Phase 2 of the Urban and Community Forestry (UCF) grant program, which provides funds to communities to inventory, plant, and maintain public trees. These grant awards were announced in celebration of Arbor Day.
Genesee County, NYThe Daily News Online

Senior Meals for week of May 17

The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County. Congregate meal sites for seniors remain closed. All lunches include 1% milk. Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change. For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611. ■Monday: Vitamin C juice,...
Livingston County, NYThe Dansville Online

Livingston County donates chair swings to Autism Trail

GENESEO — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors recently authorized the donation of two Adirondack chair swings to the Letchworth State Park Autism Nature Trail, established by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (NYSOPRHP) as a first-of-its-kind trail designed for people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities.
Livingston County, NYgvpennysaver.com

NACo Announces “I Love My County Because” Art Contest

Students in Livingston County have an opportunity to show off their love for their local government at the national level. In an effort to bolster civic education in schools and communities and educate youth on the role of county government, the National Association of Counties (NACo) launched the “I Love My County Because” Art Contest in conjunction with National County Government Month (April) celebration.
Livingston County, NYThe Dansville Online

Livingston County marks National Economic Development Week

GENESEO — Livingston County Economic Development is marking the one-year anniversary of the Grow Liv Co brand in conjunction with National Economic Development Week from May 9-15. Economic Development Week celebrates the contributions of positive economic development and explains the role of the profession in the local community. In late 2019, Livingston County Economic Development set out to create and launch a long-term, sustainable brand. After months of market research, focus groups, and collaboration with branding experts, Grow Liv Co was unveiled. Grow Liv Co represents Livingston County Economic Development's dedication to growing and developing all aspects of life in Livingston County.
Wyoming Statethelcn.com

COVID-19 Update: Active cases tumble in Livingston and Wyoming counties

GENESEO — The number of active COVID-19 cases tumbled over the past weekend in Livingston and Wyoming counties. The two counties reported a total of 108 active cases as of Monday afternoon. That’s 51 fewer cases compared to Friday. Updated statistics from Genesee and Orleans counties weren’t available. The two...
Livingston County, NYthelcn.com

Livingston County may give young hunters a shot at big game

Livingston County may give 12 and 13 years olds the opportunity to hunt deer through 2023 by opting in to a temporary state program. A public hearing is scheduled during the county Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 12. The meeting and hearing will also be available via Zoom video conference.