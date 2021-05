A 26 year old is in critical condition after an ATV crash in Naples on Sunday.

According to an FHP report, the 26 year old male from Naples was traveling west on 27th Avenue NE, west of Everglades Boulevard.

The male collided with a mailbox located at 2480 27th Avenue NE and then overturned.

The ATV came to rest on the south shoulder of 27th Avenue NE.

He was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.