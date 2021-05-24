newsbreak-logo
Protests

News Brief: COVID-19 Shots, Mideast Cease-Fire, George Floyd Rally

By Steve Inskeep, Rachel Martin
WAMU
 4 days ago

Eight states pass milestone of getting 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one shot. Cease-fire between Israel and Hamas continues to hold. George Floyd’s family marks one year since his murder. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mideast#Hamas#Israel#Protest Riot#Npr#Cease Fire#Rally#Copyright
