newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Single Covid-19 vaccine dose is not enough to protect against the Indian variant, says Nervtag scientist

By Hugo Daniel
inews.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne vaccine dose is not enough to protect people against the Indian variant of coronavirus, according to a scientist advising the Government. Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), also warned the virus could “run out of control” if society opens up before young people are vaccinated.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Coronavirus Vaccine#Immune Cells#Mutations#Single Cells#Respiratory Infection#Data Scientists#Nervtag#Bbc Breakfast#Public Health England#Phe#Oxford University#Bbc Radio 4#Oxford Astrazeneca#Infection Rates#Symptomatic Disease#Severe Illness#Professor Gupta#Maximum Effectiveness#Professor Ravi Gupta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
India
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public Healthpharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

UK to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination based on Indian variant fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the U.K. would ramp up its vaccination program to slow the spread of a SARS CoV-2 variant first spotted in India. Johnson said that the variant could interfere with plans to scale back COVID-19 health measures originally enacted last year. Scientists still...
PharmaceuticalsKeene Sentinel

Confidence grows that COVID-19 vaccines hold their own against variants

Confidence is growing that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are holding their own against the coronavirus variants now in circulation. “Everything we’ve seen with the variants should provide marked reassurance, as far as the protection that is afforded by vaccines — particularly the vaccines that we have in the United States,” said Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Single-shot Johnson and Johnson Covid jab could be targeted at vaccine-hesitant Britons living in Indian variant hotspots

Johnson and Johnson's single-shot coronavirus vaccine could be targeted at Britons living in Indian variant hotspots who have so far refused a jab, according to reports. Health officials believe the one dose schedule could be more appealing to vaccine-hesitant Britons, who they fear are harder to convince to turn up for two appointments.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

New study launched to understand COVID impact on mental health in parents and babies

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic turned the lives of many all over the world upside down. Nowhere has this been more obvious than the interactions between parents and children, beginning during pregnancy, over the past year of the pandemic. A new study, by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, The Cambridge University Hospitals Trust and the University of Oxford, will explore the reality of changes in this area, and how they have impacted early human development.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Norway says Covid vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson should only be offered to people who volunteer 'because of rare blood clot risk'

Norwegian health regulators say Covid vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson should only be offered to people who volunteer for the shots. The country's Institute for Public Health recommended neither should routinely be used because of 'serious side effects', with both jabs linked to a tiny risk of suffering serious blood clots.
WorldTelegraph

Vaccines ‘highly effective’ against the Indian coronavirus variant

Britain’s vaccines are “highly effective” against the Indian coronavirus variant, government scientists hailed on Saturday night, putting the country back on course for a full reopening by June 21. In a marked change in tone, Public Health England (PHE) scientists said the first real-world data showed double doses of Pfizer/BioNTech...
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

Australian UPCare Group COVID 19 Scientific Breakthrough

The UPcare Group based in Melbourne, Australia have developed a natural plant based compound that has been proven in clinical trials to fight Covid19. The UPcare Group are a leader in the discovery of antiviral therapies combating respiratory infections. It was founded by a group of leading scientists and researchers to address the growing concerns and proliferation of viruses and other transmitted illnesses through the human respiratory functions.
Sciencefarmweek.com

Super mutant coronavirus variants may emerge, expert warns

Coronavirus is going to do “weird” things going forward, and “super mutant viruses” may emerge, an expert has warned. Professor Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.
Worldcumbriacrack.com

Fewer than 10 cases of Indian variant recorded in Cumbria

Fewer than 10 cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been found in Cumbria, the county’s public health director said. New COVID-19 cases in Cumbria remained low in the week ending May 21 with just 39 new cases recorded, compared to 41 in the previous week. Latest data shows...
Pharmaceuticalsthaienquirer.com

Covid vaccine safety: How do vaccines get approved?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently on its way to authorize another non-Western, Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac (CoronaVac) as pressure grows to distribute more jabs to poorer and countries and those in crisis. However, that process has now been postponed. Why was the Sinovac vaccine postponed? Is a vaccine...
Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

Can GMOs cause gastrointestinal sensitivity and inflammation?

If you think it’s difficult to find credible information on COVID-19, try searching for science-based information on genetic modified organisms (GMOs.) I recently received an email pitch for a protein supplement, and it made a very specific statement about GMOs that I was not familiar with:. The statement that GMOs...
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

B16172 variant: the UK needs to brace for more cases, despite vaccine effectiveness

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The B16172 variant is now dominant in the UK, and there have been fears that its sudden rise could derail Britain’s exit from lockdown. Scientists – including me – have predicted previously that B16172 and other closely related variants could, because of the mutations they carry, be resistant to vaccines.