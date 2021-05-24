Single Covid-19 vaccine dose is not enough to protect against the Indian variant, says Nervtag scientist
One vaccine dose is not enough to protect people against the Indian variant of coronavirus, according to a scientist advising the Government. Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), also warned the virus could “run out of control” if society opens up before young people are vaccinated.inews.co.uk