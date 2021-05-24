Single Covid-19 vaccine dose is not enough to protect against the Indian variant, says Nervtag scientist

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic turned the lives of many all over the world upside down. Nowhere has this been more obvious than the interactions between parents and children, beginning during pregnancy, over the past year of the pandemic. A new study, by a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, The Cambridge University Hospitals Trust and the University of Oxford, will explore the reality of changes in this area, and how they have impacted early human development.