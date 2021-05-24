newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS Look Ahead: Stacks and Fades for May 24-27

By Ryan Kirksey
fantraxhq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Playing daily fantasy sports is not a game for the faint of heart. If you don’t love a healthy amount of variance or you find yourself traditionally risk-averse, the more predictable seasonal game might be better for you. But if you’re ready to travel down the mean streets of MLB DFS where sometimes Ronald Acuna goes 0-for-5 and Wade Miley can be the highest-scoring pitcher, I’m ready to stack and fade with you.

www.fantraxhq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Park#Fantasy Baseball#Nationals Park#Dfs Players#Fantasy Sports Leagues#Fantasy Players#Daily Fantasy Sports#Fantrax Com#Nats#Reds#Great American Ball Park#Baseball Savant#Laa#Sea#Angels#Mariners#White Sox#K Bb#Lad#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Carlos Correa, Kyle Tucker put Astros in 6-7 heaven

At their best, the Astros are a seven-deep lineup of disciplined plate appearances and deadly power. Offense is down around baseball, but the Astros continue to top the leaderboards. They took off for Oakland on Monday with a league-leading .266 batting average. Only the Red Sox had a higher team OPS. Houston strikes out in 18.9 percent of its plate appearances. Every other major league lineup punches out at least 20 percent of the time.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley batting third for Astros Sunday

The Houston Astros listed Michael Brantley as their starting designated hitter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Brantley will bat third Sunday, while Yordan Alvarez takes the day off. Brantley has a $3,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 11.6 fantasy points.
MLBTimes Union

ValleyCats manager says it's about winning, not development

For the 18 seasons they were affiliated with the Houston Astros, the Tri-City ValleyCats always heard the debate about winning vs. player development. How important was the former when the real purpose was the latter?. For new Tri-City manager Pete Incaviglia, leading the minor-league baseball team into its first season...
MLBchatsports.com

18-24 - Rangers booted out of Houston with 6-2 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs and the Houston Astros scored six runs. I don’t want to talk about it. Player of the Game: David Dahl hit a big two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. At the time, it was probably Dahl’s biggest hit with the Rangers so far but the team couldn’t capitalize and now they’re a season-worst six games under .500 with a season-worst six game losing skid. Damnit, I’m talking about it!
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Jose Urquidy placed on IL, Enoli Paredes activated

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 12: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros reacts as he leaves the game in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on May 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) The Houston Astros get Enoli Paredes back,...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
MLBnumberfire.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Adds: Week 8

The waiver wire. Free agent budgets (FAB). It's back, it's real and it's glorious. With the 2021 baseball season in full swing, nailing the waiver wire and the players available are critical to beating out your league-mates. Each week we will take a look at players who are rostered in...
MLBSacramento Bee

Houston’s Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Gallo owns Astros fan in the best way with absolute bomb in Houston (Video)

An Astros fan thought Joey Gallo couldn’t hit “this” pitch. Boy, were they wrong. Never, ever make such a declaration. It was bound to be a jinx. The Astros were able to win at home against the Rangers on Saturday night by the score of 6-5, but that win would’ve been far easier to achieve had Gallo not gone deep in the top of the eighth inning, a play that scored two other baserunners. Suddenly, a 6-1 ballgame became 6-4.
Houston, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

Texas Rangers Series Preview: May 17 to 20

The Yankees now travel to Arlington to face the Texas Rangers in a four game series. This is the first time they faced the Rangers since September 2019, where an already qualified for the postseason Yankees played basically for nothing. The Yankees have sneakily not lost a series since mid-April....
MLBLone Star Ball

18-24 - Rangers booted out of Houston with 6-2 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs and the Houston Astros scored six runs. I don’t want to talk about it. Player of the Game: David Dahl hit a big two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. At the time, it was probably Dahl’s biggest hit with the Rangers so far but the team couldn’t capitalize and now they’re a season-worst six games under .500 with a season-worst six game losing skid. Damnit, I’m talking about it!
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Takeaways from series sweep of Rangers

The Astros ran their season-long winning streak to six games on Sunday with a 6-2 win against the Texas Rangers. They swept their intrastate rival in a four-game series that never felt close aside from Thursday’s extra-inning affair. The Rangers have lost six straight games since reaching .500 at 18-18,...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Yuli Gurriel sparks four-run eighth as Astros complete sweep of Rangers

This is the Astros’ lineup they’ve hoped for a month would manifest, a lengthy list of nine hitters hellbent on exhausting starters and erupting against the pitchers who follow. Rest days for the regular names offer little reprieve. The Astros appear at least 10 batters deep, a daunting task for any that oppose them.