Building for the future should be the aim of all good design. This month’s news stories have some great examples of architects and creatives trying to do just this. Charitable education initiative Skateistan is building safe places for children to learn and have fun in Afghanistan, South Africa and Thailand in the hope of reaching some of the world’s most vulnerable children. Meanwhile, creatives from six continents are exhibiting designs offering solutions to the challenges of our times at the London Design Biennale. Very different projects, both with the aim of making the world better.