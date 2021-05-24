newsbreak-logo
Belarus ‘Hijacked’ a Passenger Plane to Arrest a 26-Year-Old Journalist

Belarus’ authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko forced a European airliner flying in the country’s airspace to land in Minsk in order to arrest an opposition journalist on board, prompting widespread international condemnation and calls for sanctions. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for nearly three decades, dispatched a...

AFP

EU could hit key Belarus exports over plane 'hijacking': Borrell

The EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose sectoral economic sanctions, something that we are not used to doing in the EU, and there are some that immediately come to mind," Borrell said in an interview Wednesday in Lisbon on the eve of an informal meeting of foreign ministers. "Belarus is a big exporter of potash: $2.5 billion. Everything goes through the Baltic countries. It's easy to control it, if you really want to," he said. "One can also imagine that the gas which arrives in Europe via Belarus could come to Europe via another pipeline, and Belarus would lose the transit fees, which is not negligible," he added.
WDBO

Belarusians who fled crackdown fearful after diverted flight

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — Viachka Krasulin said he was arrested and brutally beaten all over his body by police in Belarus for attending a rally in August 2020 that challenged the results of an election keeping authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko in power. Krasulin said security forces threatened to sodomize...
Belarusian defends diverting airliner

MOSCOW -- A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the Belarusian parliament Wednesday morning to defend the forced diversion of a Ryanair plane to Minsk, which pushed Belarus further down the path to becoming an international pariah. The skies over Belarus are empty as more and more foreign airlines cut traffic...
Zelensky's Office names reason behind terminating air traffic with Belarus

The Office's deputy chief says the move is not a sanction instrument targeting Minsk. The government's decision to terminate air traffic with Belarus is aimed at ensuring safety of Ukrainian citizens traveling by air. That's according to Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko who spoke on the air...
EBRD reviews Belarus projects after plane hijacking

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will review all of its projects in Belarus after shareholders raised concerns following the diverting of an airliner to arrest a journalist and his partner. Bank management gave an initial update to board members Wednesday on the multilateral lender’s activity in the eastern...
Belarus Hijacked a Plane. It’s Not Afraid of the Consequences.

What happened to Ryanair Flight 4978 this weekend sounds like something out of a pulpy spy novel. The plane, traveling nonstop from Greece to Lithuania, was diverted to Minsk, Belarus, after pilots got a message from air traffic control that there was a bomb on board. When the plane landed, Belarusian authorities pulled off a 26-year-old Belarusian dissident, Roman Protasevich, whom President Alexander Lukashenko had been trying to capture for years. His 23-year-old girlfriend was detained too. In other words, this was a state-sponsored skyjacking.
Two European airlines refused Russian airspace access after Belarus arrests

At least two European airlines cancelled flights to Moscow after Russian aviation authorities refused to give them permission to change their routes to bypass Belarus airspace. Air France cancelled a flight from Paris on Thursday after it had been delayed the previous day and later announced Friday’s flight had been...
Russian authorities deny entry to European airlines as EU mulls sanctions on Belarus

At least two European airlines have been refused permission to fly to Moscow by Russian authorities after the carriers requested to fly an alternative route bypassing Belarusian airspace. Russia’s move, underlining Moscow’s support for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime, comes as the European Union mulls fresh sanctions against Belarus following...
Belarus leader denounces EU sanctions over plane diversion

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian president lashed out Wednesday at Europe for trying to “strangle” his country with sanctions over the diversion of a passenger jet, and he accused a dissident journalist arrested after the flight landed in Minsk of working to foment a “bloody rebellion." Speaking before...
Belarus’ Lukashenko: Activist on plane forced to land was ‘terrorist’

Belarus' long-time president, Alexander Lukashenko, on Wednesday defended his internationally slammed decision to force the landing this weekend of a passenger plane with a dissident journalist on board. "I acted lawfully by protecting people - according to all international rules," Lukashenko told the parliament in Minsk. Authorities used Sunday's landing...
Lithuanian Foreign Minister On Belarus Following Plane Hijacking

On Wednesday, Belarus' authoritarian president defended his decision to tell a passenger jet to land in his country. President Alexander Lukashenko accused European leaders of using this situation as a way to interfere with his country's affairs and "strangle" his nation by ordering new sanctions. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley...
Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an 'outrageous incident'

President Alexander Lukashenko, facing a furious wave of retaliation from the European Union, Tuesday arrested more journalists, remained defiant. "I acted in a lawful way, protecting people in line with worldwide rules", said Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for more than a quarter-century, relentlessly stifling dissent.
Lukashenko defends plane diversion, says Belarus acted ‘lawfully’

A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko has defended Belarus's diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board, lashing out at critics at home and abroad. In his first public statement since the Ryanair flight was diverted and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich arrested on Sunday, Lukashenko dismissed the international outcry the incident provoked.
Belarus president claims Ryanair plane bomb warning came ‘from Switzerland’

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko has claimed warnings about a bomb on the passenger plane came from Switzerland, in his first public remarks since the Ryanair hijacking, Mr Lukashenko was speaking to a group of MPs and officials in Minsk on Wednesday morning. He also said reaction to the incident showed Europe was acting with its domestic enemies to destabilise Belarus.“As we predicted, ill-wishers from outside and inside the country, have changed their methods of attacking us,” he said. “They have crossed many red lines and crossed the boundaries of common sense and human morality.”Officials in Minsk previously claimed the bomb warning...