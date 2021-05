CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Until mid-May, wearing masks in Ohio was a strict mandate, with businesses and other public places enforcing the policy as best as possible. But as of last Friday, that mandate has loosened, at least for vaccinated people. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that fully vaccinated Ohioans wouldn’t be required to wear a mask unless they are in certain crowded indoor settings after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks outside or in most indoor spaces.