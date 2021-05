Bakken Elementary fifth and sixth graders dusted Cutting Field in a cloud of colorful colors, all to raise some money for their school. The students gathered at the track for the annual Bakken Color Run, where the students, dressed in plain white tees, were blasted by teachers and fellow students with color packets. The event is a yearly fundraiser for Bakken, and students seek out sponsors to donate to their run. The more money a student raises, the more color packets their are able to get hit with.