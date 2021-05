The Porsche Cayenne may already be offered as a hybrid, but it's only a matter of time before Stuttgart needs to future-proof the luxury SUV and give it an all-electric powertrain. Rumors of such a vehicle have been circulating since before the Taycan was launched, but with an electric Macan on the way, more rumors of the electric Cayenne are once again doing the rounds. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but if an all-electric system ends up powering the current generation of the Cayenne at some point, we've had a crack at what it could look like and given you an idea of what to look forward to.