SEAFORD, Del.- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware is hosting a free drive-thru event to bring a college fair to students and families in Sussex County. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday May 15 the college fair will take place at the Western Sussex Boys & Girls Club in Seaford. High school students will be able to choose a prom dress at the fair, receive college scholarships, as well as learn more about how to pay for college. There will also be music, snacks, and prizes.