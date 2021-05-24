Applications open for emergency rent, utility assistance
North Carolina’s emergency rental assistance program has opened a second application period for very low-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions Program promotes housing stability during the pandemic by providing rent and utility bill assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections. To date, the program has awarded more than $133 million in assistance to help more than 36,000 families statewide.restorationnewsmedia.com