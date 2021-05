No one said the first-round series against the Washington Wizards was going to be an easy one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards are a team that has played much better basketball since the All-Star break, and had they not been hit hard by health and injury issues early in the season, they likely would have finished higher in the standings in the Eastern Conference. That was evident on Sunday afternoon, as the No. 8 Wizards gave the top-seeded Sixers all they could handle in the first game of the best-of-seven series between the teams.