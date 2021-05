Listen up, all you demon possessed Christians of America! Your conspiracy theories about Covid and your anti-vax movement has gone on long enough! You talk about Jesus in your political rants, but your hearts are far from him. You not only refuse to obey Jesus yourselves, but you harden the rest of the world against hearing what Jesus taught with your irrational arguments and violent protests against anything that does not conform to your selfish desires. If you really want to be on God's side, rebuke the devil that has possessed you, and become a shining example of what a Christian is supposed to be!