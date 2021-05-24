newsbreak-logo
Bean Believes Medicaid Expansion Will Ultimately Be Funded

 3 days ago

Southeast Missouri’s state senator says there is not much sleep in the final week of a legislative session. The Missouri Legislature adjourned on May 14 and State Senator Jason Bean came by our studios and talked about the session. One of the major issues was Medicaid expansion funding — which ultimately was not funded by either legislative chamber. Bean did not support funding because the 25th District voted 2-1 against it and there was no funding mechanism in the amendment approved by voters last year.

