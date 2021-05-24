newsbreak-logo
High School

Parade celebrates Southern Nash High seniors

 4 days ago

A Jeep full of celebrating seniors rolls through Spring Hope on Saturday afternoon as part of the 2021 Southern Nash High School Senior Parade. The vehicle parade traveled from the school, passed through Spring Hope on N.C. 581 and U.S. 64 Alternate, continued to Middlesex along N.C. 231 and traveled to Bailey on U.S. 264 Alternate before returning to the school. Residents and family along the parade route helped celebrate the graduating seniors with signs, balloons, banners and congratulatory cheers. Many spectators honked their car horns.

