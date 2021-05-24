Parade celebrates Southern Nash High seniors

SEE VIDEO: ALTON - Alton High School had another special Senior Parade Friday night staged on Discovery Parkway with a drive around the Liberty Bank Amphitheater and eventually down State Street in Alton. Redbird led the parade, followed by new Alton Mayor David Goins and his wife, then the proud seniors in vehicles with parents. The Alton Police Department was the escort for the parade. The parade began at 7 p.m. and was once again a strong celebration for a senior class that Alton Continue Reading