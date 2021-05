During the Missouri legislative session, school district superintendents keep an eye on education bills. Kennett Superintendent Dr. Chris Wilson says he’s keeping an eye on a couple of bills. One deals with charter school expansion. A bill that would let donors provide scholarships to students to attend a private state K-12 school is heading to the governor’s desk. Wilson says a bill that is even more problematic involves open enrollment– students living in one school district but decide to go to school in another one – with state funds following them. Wilson says there’s more to consider than just funds.