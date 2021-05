According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, a Kennett man is on the run after police found Forest Kincade dead from injuries resulting from being struck by a motor vehicle. Jain announced that Jimmy L. Gooden Jr., 51 of Kennett, was charged today with the class A felony of murder in the second degree, the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, and the class D felony of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.