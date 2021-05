Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have both been taken to task by Jurgen Klopp over their decision to both overlook Mohamed Salah from their Premier League Teams of the Year. The Egyptian has enjoyed another prolific season at Anfield. He netted his 30th goal of the campaign in Thursday’s 4-2 win at Manchester United. His composed finish sealed the win and handed Klopp’s side new impetus in the race for a top-four finish.