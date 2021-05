This team is only going to go as far as Tua Tagovailoa can take them. The Dolphins defense proved their one of the best units in the league last year and if the offense was a bit more competent, the Dolphins might have just made the postseason. Tua was eased into the starting role as Ryan Fitzpatrick held down that starting spot until week 6, which was after a bye. Though Tua had a winning record of 6-3, it just wasn’t that impressive for a lot of people. The defense was the focal point and for whatever reason the offense was stagnant a lot of times.