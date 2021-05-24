newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Unemployment benefits aren't causing a labor shortage. Low wages are.

By Hayes Brown
MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs time moves us further from the pandemic's beginnings, some artifacts of the Before Times seem more and more antiquated — especially when it comes to how Americans work. I don't just mean, say, companies' arbitrarily forcing people who've worked just fine remotely back into the office. I mean the tradeoffs Americans have until now been willing to endure for their survival. It's a rethinking that has spawned a rash of worries that the recovery will be hampered as some businesses struggle to find hires for open roles.

www.msnbc.com
View All 120 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Unemployment Rate#Employment Rates#Wage Inflation#Health Workers#Federal Employment#Americans#Twitter#Republicans#The Wall Street Journal#University Of Chicago#Bank Of America#Before Times#Msnbc#Wages#Labor#Low Income Earners#Well Paying Jobs#Consumer Demand#Open Jobs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Walmart
Related
EconomyForbes

Why Employers Can’t Find Enough Workers —and 4 Things They Can Do

Help-wanted signs are visible across the economy at a variety of businesses — especially in hospitality, manufacturing, and construction — as trying to hire enough workers amid an economic rebound can be a difficult task. The pace of hiring cannot keep up with demand, even though the current unemployment rate of just over 6% remains well above the historically low pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
EconomyTrumann Democrat

Pay shortage, not labor shortage

Indiana joined a dozen other states in choosing to end federal pandemic unemployment insurance early. On June 19, unemployed workers in the state will stop receiving their supplemental weekly payments, which are financed by federal tax dollars. This step was clearly taken at the behest of businesses complaining about a “labor shortage” among low-wage jobs. But how real is the problem?
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Unemployment claims hit new pandemic low of 406,000

Weekly initial unemployment claims continued their steady downward trend in the third week of May, hitting a new pandemic low of a seasonally adjusted 406,000, a drop of 38,000, or 8.6 percent, from the previous week. While the claims remain well above historical averages, the new total was better than...
Colorado Statethecentersquare.com

Incomes Are Rising Fast in Colorado

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.
California Statettownmedia.com

Incomes Are Rising Fast in California

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.
Pennsylvania StateBradford Era

Incomes Are Rising Fast in Pennsylvania

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

US unemployment filings reach new pandemic low

New filings for US unemployment benefits slid lower for a fourth straight week, reaching a new pandemic low as Covid-19 vaccines help the economy rebound, the government said Thursday. The Labor Department said 406,000 new seasonally adjusted claims for jobless benefits were made last week, 38,000 fewer than the previous week's unrevised total and fewer than analysts had expected. The report brings the closely watched indicator of labor market strength closer to the pre-pandemic level of 256,000 seen on the week of March 14, 2020 -- before the spreading coronavirus forced businesses to close and unemployment filings skyrocketed into the millions. The data also said the insured unemployment rate, indicating workers receiving benefits, ticked down slightly to 2.6 percent, with more than 3.6 million people receiving regular aid as of the week ended May 15.
Michigan Statethecentersquare.com

Incomes Are Rising Fast in Michigan

The consumer price index jumped by 0.8% in April -- a far larger increase than many had anticipated. The recent spike in the cost of goods and services has led to widespread concerns over inflation. If the cost of living continues to climb at such a rapid pace, it could outpace wage growth, weakening the buying power of the American consumer. Such an outcome would be a reversal of a long-term trend in much of the United States.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

COVID unemployment is causing a serious funding issue for Medicare

President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus relief package signed into law in March contains a huge expansion in the Affordable Care Act, possibly the biggest since it was signed into law 11 years ago. But thanks to the coronavirus, there’s another health care crisis brewing. Medicare’s hospital insurance trust...
EconomyNew York Post

US workers file 406,000 new jobless claims as economy heats up

The number of Americans seeking new unemployment benefits continued to drop last week to a new low during the pandemic, the feds said Thursday. Initial worker filings for jobless claims, seen as a signal of layoffs, reached 406,000 last week, down from a 444,000 reported the prior week, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department.
Public Healthmarketplace.org

Unemployment claims continue to drop

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 38,000 from 444,000 a week earlier. The...
Personal Financevermontbiz.com

Hoffman: Unemployment benefits common sense

By Jack Hoffman, Public Assets Institute Nearly half of the governors—23 and counting—have decided to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits for workers in their states. Evidently, they never heard the old adage: Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. In these bizarre times, I guess we have to be grateful that Governor Scott was raised with more common sense.
Economymarketplace.org

Nearly half of states will cut short federal jobless benefits

Just over 400,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week, the lowest number since the pandemic began and a sign of economic momentum as the U.S. gets the coronavirus under control. But it’s still not quite back to “normal” — or what normal was before the pandemic, when most weeks averaged about half as many unemployment claims.
EconomyKTNV

Those with criminal records getting hired more amid worker shortages

With the current need for workers, there's new attention on hiring people with criminal records. As many as 1 in 3 (or around 70 million Americans) have some type of criminal record. New research from the Society for Human Resource Management indicates human resources professionals and business leaders are more...