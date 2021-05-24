Air India cyber attack exposes 4.5 million customers’ data
Air India has stated that a cyber attack three months ago on the systems of its data processor, SITA, has affected around 4.5 million of its customers around the world. The breach involved personal data registered over a ten year period, between 26 August 2011 and 3 February 2021. The details exposed include name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data, and credit card data.www.itpro.com