Set to release this Spring/Summer 2021 season, Kanye will be dropping a new variant of his adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in a trendy “Bright Cyan” offering. Last year we saw the blue trend starting to get crazier and crazier and now the color choice is starting to plague the industry in a variety of new forms. Already set to release the 700 V3 Kyanite that features a shade of blue across the organic upper, Kanye will be taking his 700 MNVN and adding the same effect with a design that may be one of the better options of the silhouette.