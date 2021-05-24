newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The National at London O2 Academy Brixton

stereoboard.com
 3 days ago

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Academy Brixton for this The National show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Brixton is a 4000+ capacity building based in Brixton, London. First opened in 1929, it functions as a live music venue, nightclub, and theatre, though it's probably most popular for rock concerts, having hosted some of the genre's biggest names. Having won a fair few awards, it's even acted as a studio for dozens of bands recording live albums - customers include Moby, Franz Ferdinand, Motorhead, Hole, Pendulum, Chase & Status. and many more.

www.stereoboard.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The O2#National Theatre#Live Theatre#Rock Concerts#Music Concerts#Chase Status#Find Hotels Airbnbs#London#Live Music#Nightclub#Bands#Motorhead#Live Albums#Book#Today#Capacity Building
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Steel Pulse at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Steel Pulse events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's O2 Academy Bristol for this Steel Pulse show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Bristol is one of many Academy Music Group...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Chase And Status at Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Chase And Status events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Leeds's O2 Academy Leeds for this Chase And Status show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Leeds is one of many Academy...
EntertainmentFlashbak

A Walk Around Brixton in The 1980s

We’re on a walking tour of 1980s Brixton in South London in the company of Peter Marshall. Gentrification has changed the faces and the shops. But many buildings remain unchanged. The photographs are black and white, and colour. They show us the stuff we remember but never thought to photograph. And, as ever, we can imagine the stories between the pictures.
Theater & Dancestereoboard.com

Kodaline at Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Birmingham's O2 Academy Birmingham for this Kodaline show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Birmingham is a live music venue sponsored by O2, run by the Academy Music Group. One of the UK's many academy venues, it is the preferred stop of many rock, dance, indie, and metal bands when they hit Birmingham on their UK tour. It boasts a capacity of almost 4000, split between its main room (3009), room two (600), and room three (250).
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties at London O2 Academy Islington

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Academy Islington for this Aaron West And The Roaring Twenties show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Islington is an Academy Music Group-owned venue in London's N1 Shopping Centre. Holding 800 fans, it still manages to be one of the capital's busiest music points, having been opened by Alkaline Trio back in 2002. Adjacent is the O2 Academy 2, which allows smaller bands to rock out 250 eager Londoners too.
Musicstereoboard.com

Burna Boy Confirms Summer Show At London's O2 Arena

Burna Boy has announced a huge summer London show. The Nigerian Afro-fusion trailblazer will take over the O2 Arena on August 27, as part of the Greenwich venue's Welcome Back Shows series. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on May 28. Billed as Twice As Tall, the performance will...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

George Clinton at Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of George Clinton events here. Official face value from £34.11. Resale tickets from £82.10. Track Ticket Price History. SET PRICE ALERT. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Bristol's O2 Academy Bristol for this George Clinton...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Rhys Lewis at London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Rhys Lewis events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire for this Rhys Lewis show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire is a 2000 capacity live...
Theater & Dancestereoboard.com

Ministry Of Sound Classical Announce London O2 Arena Show For November

Ministry Of Sound Classical have announced a big London show for later this year. In celebration of the dance brand's 30th birthday, they will present Three Decades Of Dance performed by the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra at the O2 Arena on November 13. The show will also feature special guests, including DJ Paul Oakenfold, who said:
Books & Literaturelondonnewsonline.co.uk

Brixton writer published first novel

A Brixton writer has published her first novel about a murder on a Caribbean island. AK Summers’ new mystery, Murder at Corner Rise, tells the story of Cyan Butler, whose peaceful life working at Corner Rise University is interrupted by the appearance of a body. She must then use all...
Worldtheartsdesk.com

London Bulgarian Choir, Kings Place review - dark Slavic tales in waves of sound

So, blinking, after too much isolation, into a spring evening for a first live indoor gig for over a year was always going to be exciting, if just for novelty value. But for a gentle breaking-in to live music, the London Bulgarian Choir was an inspiring choice. Having 26 singers on stage is an achievement at the best of times. In the excellent acoustics of Kings Place the choir somehow managed to oscillate between the earthy and the unearthly in waves of sound.
EntertainmentBBC

BBC Proms to welcome back audiences - and Rule, Britannia!

This summer's BBC Proms will go ahead with 52 concerts in front of live audiences at the Royal Albert Hall. The festival will open on 30 July with Vaughan Williams' Serenade To Music, described as "a love song to music and musicians" after a year of lockdown. The Last Night...
MusicNME

Bryan Adams reschedules UK outdoor shows to summer 2022

Bryan Adams has rescheduled his forthcoming outdoor UK shows to 2022. The veteran rocker announced a series of gigs last December including a gig at the Eden Sessions programme in Cornwall, which were set to go ahead in June 2021. Now, the majority have been pushed back to June 2022...
MusicNME

Ministry Of Sound announce huge 30th anniversary O2 arena show

Longstanding dance music institution Ministry Of Sound has announced details of a huge London show to mark its 30th anniversary this year. Ministry Of Sound was founded as a South London nightclub in 1991, with the brand expanding in the time since to incorporate a record label, touring platform, fitness studio and more.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Mo Gilligan to hold full-capacity gig at the O2 arena

Comedian Mo Gilligan will hold a full-capacity gig at the O2 arena in London, it has been announced. The comic, a panellist on The Masked Dancer, is set to host The Black British Takeover in December at the 20,000-seater venue. Gilligan will be performing alongside other black stars from the...
Musicstereoboard.com

Showhawk Duo at Liverpool O2 Academy2 Liverpool

Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Showhawk Duo events here. Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Liverpool's O2 Academy Liverpool for this Showhawk Duo show. Book Your Stay Today!. The O2 Academy Liverpool is a live music venue and nightclub...
Musicstereoboard.com

Kodaline at Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle

Staying the night? Find Hotels & Airbnbs near Newcastle Upon Tyne's O2 Academy Newcastle for this Kodaline show. Book Your Stay Today!. Address: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 Academy Newcastle, Westgate Rd, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE1 1SW. Telephone: 08444772000. Venue Capacity: 2000. The O2 Academy Newcastle is a live music and...