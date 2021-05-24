Family offers $10K in unsolved homicide case of beloved coach

A woman who was hoarding containers of fuel was involved in a fiery crash Thursday evening in Pickens County. Sheriff’s Deputies said they saw a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling on Jameson Road that was displaying a South Carolina license plate that had been reported stolen. The driver accelerated the vehicle when deputies tried to stop the car. Deputies said the driver then turned left onto Wolf Creek Road, lost control, left the roadway and completely flipped the car. The vehicle immediately caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside. The driver, identified as Jessica Dale Patterson (28 YOA), exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Ms. Patterson to the ground in order to put out the flames. She was transported to the hospital by Pickens County EMS personnel. Before leaving the scene, Ms. Patterson told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle. These containers of fuel were the catalyst of the explosions. The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the accident.