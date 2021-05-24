newsbreak-logo
Family offers $10K in unsolved homicide case of beloved coach

By Thomas Gore
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says that it is investigating the death of a man found at a residence along Shade Tree Circle as a homicide. The sheriff's office says that it is conducting the investigation with the Pickens County Coroner's Office. According to deputies, the...

PCSO looking for vehicle of interest

PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle of interest. Officials said the vehicle is related to the ongoing investigation of the shooting death of Heyward “Trey” Delno Price, III at his home on Shade Tree Circle in Easley on Monday.
Homicide Investigation in Easley

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said that Heyward “Trey” Delno Price III of Easley was found dead from a gunshot wound at his Shade Tree Circle residence Monday morning. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the death as a homicide. The Sheriff’s...