Van Morrison in York - Ticket Options

The latest offering from Mary Stuart’s upcoming album Songs I Sing in the Dark is “Skip a Rope,” the 1967 country song first recorded by the singer Henson Cargill. “The song is a socially conscious treasure from those times, relevant literature with a beat,” Stuart said of “Skip a Rope” in a statement. “I’m still mesmerized by the song. The song’s three-note, plaintive, drone-like intro beckons me inside the walls of the piece and then drops me off at a heart-to-heart level with the message in the song. It’s a message that’s just as relevant today as it was during the song’s heyday when it reigned on the charts. As a matter of fact, ‘Skip a Rope’ stands as an eternally relevant, statesman-like monument of a song.”