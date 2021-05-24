newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

Longtime head of Alabama-based Lakeshore Foundation retiring

Wrcbtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Underwood will step down as president and chief executive of Lakeshore after 30 years, the Birmingham-area foundation said in a news release. Specializing in rehabilitation and therapy at a campus that includes research and advocacy programs, Lakeshore Foundation has been a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site and it works with USA Wheelchair Rugby. Its Lima Foxtrot program serves members of the military who are injured.

www.wrcbtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Charity#Executive President#Senate President#Lakeshore Foundation#Ap#Usa Wheelchair Rugby#Lima Foxtrot#The U S Paralympic Team#The Alabama Senate#The Homewood City Council#The Associated Press#Alabama Based Lakeshore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
ALA
News Break
Charities
Related
Alabama StateWrcbtv.com

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Alabama StateTimes Union

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed the medical marijuana bill into law. The Alabama House chamber passed the medical marijuana bill Thursday. The bill makes marijuana legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy. Governor Ivey met with Senator Tim...
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

PNC receives final regulatory approval for acquisition of BBVA USA

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is set to close the $11.6 billion acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its Birmingham-headquartered banking subsidiary BBVA USA, on June 1. This comes after PNC on Friday announced the official receipt of regulatory approval from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve...
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Polaris hiring fair for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the Birmingham area Monday. Birmingham City Council President Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander teamed up with the company Polaris for a hiring fair. Polaris is headquartered in Minnesota and has a plant in Huntsville which manufactures commercial vehicles,...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Birmingham, ALthehomewoodstar.com

NUTmobile presents $100,000 check to Birmingham Red Cross

Mr. Peanut teamed up with former Alabama resident Eric Hardy to donate $100,000 to the Red Cross so the organization can continue to go “a nut above” and serve the Birmingham community. Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile presented Hardy with the check at a Red Cross sponsored blood drive at...
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Vestavia Hills, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Former CEO tells tales of flying heroes

Dave Wood has seen a lot of heroes in his day. Wood, retired CEO of Wood Fruitticher, a Birmingham-based business that is one of the largest food service providers in the Southeast, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on May 11 about his work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which transports post 9/11 veterans to various appointments, family reunions and more across the country to show their respect and appreciation for their service.