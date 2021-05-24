Longtime head of Alabama-based Lakeshore Foundation retiring
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jeff Underwood will step down as president and chief executive of Lakeshore after 30 years, the Birmingham-area foundation said in a news release. Specializing in rehabilitation and therapy at a campus that includes research and advocacy programs, Lakeshore Foundation has been a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training site and it works with USA Wheelchair Rugby. Its Lima Foxtrot program serves members of the military who are injured.www.wrcbtv.com