Toms River North alum nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for fighting for press freedoms

“Imagine yourself walking on the streets with a friend and suddenly, a car stops, and four people emerge from the car and force you to get inside of it. Once you are inside; you realize that those with you are state security agents. You arrive to a police station, and they make you remove your clothes, they interrogate you, they don’ t allow to make a call and no one knows where you are,” the artist and activist Tania Bruguera told attendees at the Geneva Summit on Human Rights and Democracy, held earlier this week. “Imagine that you are one of the 170 political prisoners in Cuba today.”