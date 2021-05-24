Toms River North alum nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for fighting for press freedoms
News 12 New Jersey is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. A former Ocean County resident is being recognized worldwide for her work on behalf of human rights. If the Toms River North High School class of 1982 had awarded a student with most likely to be facing years in prison or most likely to be nominated for a Nobel peace prize for challenging an allegedly authoritarian foreign regime, Maria Ressa likely would not have been the choice.hudsonvalley.news12.com