Toms River North alum nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for fighting for press freedoms

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews 12 New Jersey is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. A former Ocean County resident is being recognized worldwide for her work on behalf of human rights. If the Toms River North High School class of 1982 had awarded a student with most likely to be facing years in prison or most likely to be nominated for a Nobel peace prize for challenging an allegedly authoritarian foreign regime, Maria Ressa likely would not have been the choice.

