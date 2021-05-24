newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TRGC Opens Up Earlystage Blockchain Growth Opportunities for Global Investors to Leverage

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2018, TRGC functions as a digital asset fund focused on backing visionary teams and companies that work for a better global financial system leveraging the growth potential of emerging technologies composed of blockchain, Web3, and DeFi innovators. The fund has decided to open itself up for outside investors willing to leverage the phenomenal growth in blockchain and DeFi.

www.newsbtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Technologies#Global Growth#Potential Investors#Technology Firms#Trgc#Web3#Btc#Polkadot#Ava#Akash Network#Defi#Avalanche#Blockchain Infrastructure#Investment Opportunities#Leverage#Institutional Investors#Digital Assets#Private Investment Firms#Banking#Unprecedented Momentum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Venture Capital
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Marketsfarmingsector.co.uk

Global Blockchain Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Blockchain analysis, which studies the Blockchain industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. Global “Blockchain Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Blockchain by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Global Composite Cylinder Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the global composite cylinder market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from first use of composite cylinders to development of second generation type 4 composite cylinders and increase penetration of cylinder in new application. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the global composite cylinder market is expected to reach $0.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.7%. In this market, type III is the largest segment by tank type, whereas transportation is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like higher acceptance level and increasing use of lightweight cylinders.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

PayPal Ventures & Fidelity Investments Participated in $40 Million Series A Funding Round For Digital Asset Trading Tech Provider Talos

Talos, a U.S.-based institutional technology provider for digital asset trading, today announced the completion of a $40 million Series A investment round, which was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from PayPal Ventures, Fidelity Investments, Galaxy Digital, Elefund, Illuminate Financial, and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. Launched in 2019, Talos provides an...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

First Peer-to-Peer Lending Platform Launches on Ethereum Blockchain

Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months… We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks’ database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC’s first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC’s specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, “We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support.” To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD’s occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD’s focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company’s cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.
Marketsbbcgossip.com

Carbon-neutral Bitcoin funds gain traction as investors seek greener crypto

Bitcoin (BTC) has been a hot topic of discussion lately even for those outside the core crypto community, but unfortunately, it’s not for the best of reasons. In particular, the amount of energy required to mine Bitcoin has created concerns for investors who were considering BTC as an option to diversify.
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
MarketsCoinDesk

Securitize to Issue Digital Asset Securities for Yield Funds

Securitize will issue digital asset securities for two inaugural yield funds holding BTC and USDC separately. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
Marketsaithority.com

BOTS Acquires ATM Network, Launches Growth Strategy to Deploy Bitcoin ATMs

BOTS positions itself to capitalize on mass-market adoption of digital assets through its Bitcoin ATM patents. Crypto ATM market size is expected to grow at an average CAGR of 54.7% over the next 4 years to $176.8 million. BOTS, Inc., a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized...
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

BlackRock CEO Reveals They Are ‘Studying’ Crypto Assets

BlackRock CEO noted that it could not be firmly determined that cryptocurrencies are “just a speculative trading tool”. BlackRock is “studying” cryptocurrencies. CEO Larry Fink revealed this on Wednesday. This happened during the New York-based investment firm’s annual meeting. A shareholder inquired if BlackRock would invest in Bitcoin to which Fink responded that the firm was considering crypto, in general, to discern if they could provide countercyclical benefits.
MarketsForbes

Crypto And Blockchain Startups Set Their Sights On The Global Payment Industry

When Tesla announced in February that it would accept bitcoin for its electric vehicles, the crypto world rejoiced. Here was a publicly traded company, fronted by a billionaire publicity machine, endorsing its status as a medium of exchange. The asset’s reputation as a store of value, meanwhile, was burnished on the markets as it soared to fresh all-time highs above $44,000.
StocksNWI.com

Global shares advance as investors await US growth data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Investors worry stronger inflation might prompt governments and central...
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Starts Official Review of SkyBridge, Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Applications

The two bitcoin ETF bids join four others under official review with more still pending. Recent filings naming Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Fidelity Investments’ Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust officially commence the SEC’s review of the two bitcoin ETF bids. SkyBridge’s offering would trade on the New York Stock Exchange; Wise Origin’s would trade on Cboe’s BZX Exchange.
Commodities & Futurecoincodex.com

Crypto Investing

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital Holdings is acquiring crypto custodian and service provider BitGo in a deal worth approximately $1.2 billion. Ethereum firm ConsenSys has raised $65 million from a diverse group of investors that includes established financial industry players like JPMorgan, UBS and Mastercard, as well as crypto industry companies such as the Maker Foundation and Alameda Research.
Currenciescoincentral.com

How Bitcoin ETFs will Impact the Cryptocurrency Market

There has been a significant push for the approval of Bitcoin Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the crypto community. This is because they would bring a range of benefits to investors. So far, no ETF has been approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). So what benefits will SEC-approved...
Marketstechnologymagazine.org

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2025

From a regional reference-frame, the UK blockchain technology in healthcare market is likely to witness a CAGR of more than 61.0% over the forthcoming timeframe. This growth can be ascribed to presence of a large number of R&D centers and laboratories that are continuously investing towards the implementation of centralized mechanism to effectively ensure transparency as well as immutable ledger solution. Additionally, the technology further helps the organizations in maintaining data security and access to independent data.
Marketscryptonews.com

How Convergence Finance Is Revolutionizing Private Investment Markets

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. There are numerous ways to enhance the appeal of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. Bridging the gap to the real world and its available liquidity remains a worthwhile option. Convergence tackles this aspect by attempting to revamp the concept of private investment markets.
EconomyCoinDesk

DBS Bank CEO: We Have Twice as Many Engineers as Bankers

There are still challenges for tokenizing large swaths of property. These challenges are both legal and practical, like the lack of liquidity for asset-backed tokens, but “we’re already at the point when people understand the power of tokenization and how this can fundamentally transform the fabric of the financial system,” Gupta said.
Marketsihsmarkit.com

Leveraged Loan Settlement: Embracing Automation in the European Market

In this month's post we turn our attention to the maturation of the European (LMA) leveraged loan market, exploring themes that have become evident over the past 12 months and highlighting developments to look out for later this year. We observe that, contrary to outdated characterizations, many market participants in the region are embracing innovation, automation and standardization, resulting in great strides towards shorter settlement times. There are many similarities here with the picture we see across our client base globally.