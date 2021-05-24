newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Former WWE Star Says The Company Didn’t Want Her Joining AEW

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an appearance on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, AEW star Tay Conti talked about her final months in WWE:. “I was asking for my release for a couple months, I was not happy. I was so unhappy there that I didn’t have any plans, I was just like, I want to get out of here. I’m not happy, and I never thought about, oh, what am I gonna do if they give me my release? I never thought about it. I was like, I just need to be done with them, and of course, they said no a couple times. We were having a bunch of meetings. I was like, nope, I’m just done. Please let me go. So at the last one, they told me, ‘No, you’re not going,’ and they mentioned AEW. I remember they told me, ‘No, you’re not gonna go to AEW. ‘We put a lot of money on you. You are star blah, blah, blah.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, you guys don’t use me here. So I gotta go somewhere, but it’s not there. I know nobody there. I have no plans to go to AEW.’ I had no plans because I had no contacts at all. At end of the day, we figured it out. They said, no, and I still had two years in my contract. And I was like, well, what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna be here. They told me, ‘Okay, you can be at home. We’re going to pay you. You can be at home.’ I’m like, ‘No, because I know everybody’s going to forget about me, and I won’t be able to work.’ And I was like, no, it’s okay. I’m going to make it two more years.”

www.pwmania.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Star Says The Company#Covid#Star Blah#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Signing A Former AEW Talent Soon?

Top international women’s wrestler Bea Priestley is expected to sign with WWE soon. Priestley had her Stardom farewell back in April, saying goodbye to the promotion she’s worked with since 2017. It was reported then that Priestley did not re-sign with Stardom, and also did not re-sign with NJPW. At the time there had been some speculation on Priestley returning to AEW, but that isn’t happening. Priestley briefly worked with AEW last year but was released in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
WWE411mania.com

Note On Identity Of Bobby Lashley’s Ladies On WWE RAW

WWE welcomed in another set of women to play the role of Bobby Lashley’s ladies during this week’s edition of RAW, and the group was comprised of women from a variety of fitness backgrounds, including one from the MMA world (h/t @LocalCompWWE on Twitter). Jessica Borga, a Bellator MMA fighter,...
WWEBleacher Report

Seth Rollins Loses It, Aleister Black Is Back and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

We are roughly halfway between WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, so this is usually when things slow down for WWE in terms of storytelling. Feuds were kept alive through rematches and promos, a surprising performer made his main-roster debut and a returning Superstar set his sights on somebody new.
WWEComicBook

Former WWE, NWA Star Don Kernodle Dead at 71

Former NWA and WWE star Don Kernodle passed away at the age of 71 this week. The North Carolina native made his debut in the pro wrestling business in 1973 in Jim Crockett Promotions and found success alongside Sgt. Slaughter and Jim Nelson in Mid-Atlantic Championship wrestling as a member of the Cobra Corps. His success within the promotion eventually led him to working on a series of co-promoted cards with the WWF and propelled him to win the NWA World Tag Team Championships three times with three different partners. Both the WWE and the NWA commented on Kernodle's passing shortly after the news broke.
WWEringsidenews.com

Shawn Spears Says He Left WWE Because He Didn’t Want To Have Regrets

AEW star Shawn Spears used to work in WWE under the name of Tye Dillinger. While Dillinger had a decent run in WWE, it wasn’t really memorable and despite having a fan following, the company didn’t see much in him. This led to him eventually requesting his release from WWE...
WWEPWMania

Ric Flair Says He Didn’t Feel Comfortable With Recent WWE Storyline

During an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Ric Flair talked about his recent storyline with Lacey Evans on WWE RAW:. “In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable]. The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’ I’ve been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo, I’ve had my head shaved – I’ve done everything. When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on. I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bruce Prichard on Brock Lesnar’s legal battle with WWE

As many wrestling fans will remember, Brock Lesnar left WWE for the first time way back in 2004, about two years after his debut on the main roster, not forgetting his 18 months in Ohio Valley Wrestling. The former world champion's contract contained a clause that prevented him from working with other wrestling federations until at least 2010.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Adam Pearce Didn’t Appear On WWE SmackDown Last Week

WWE was missing some key players backstage last week. Ringside News exclusively reported that Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard were both absent for different reasons. They were also missing a very important WWE Official. Adam Pearce was absent from SmackDown last week. According to Fightful Select, he was not there...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Competitor Wants To Join WWE – Details

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, MTV’s The Challenge star “Johnny Bananas” commented on possibly debuting for WWE in the future, and more. He said,. “Oh, dude. I’ve actually said that in the past. I’ve actually publicly called The Miz out multiple times to see if he’d bite, but if that was ever if that was ever offered to me, I’d do it in a heartbeat. It would be hilarious. I’ve become over the years, I think, a heel of reality television. And I think it would be a great space for me to make an impression. But speaking of The Miz, what he’s been able to do with the MTV Challenge and Real World platform, parlaying it into what he has as an actor, as a host, and as a WWE superstar? That guy is pretty much the blueprint of exactly the steps I’d like to follow and the trail I’d like to blaze for myself.”
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reveals Why They Were Released

Quite a few WWE Superstars have been released in recent weeks, and this week WWE made some cuts in NXT. Notable names such as Velveteen Dream and Jessamyn Duke were released, and former Sanity member Alexander Wolfe was also released from his contract. During a recent interview with Sport 1...
WWEComicBook

AEW Star Threatens to Quit the Company

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR haven't been back in the AEW World Tag Team Championship picture since they dropped the titles to The Young Bucks at Full Gear last November. The Bucks have since offered title shots to The Acclaimed, The Inner Circle (twice), Death Triangle, SCU and The Varsity Blonds, then last week pitched defending the titles against the makeshift team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Harwood made the bold claim on Wednesday that if the two got a tag title match before FTR, he'd quit the business.
WWEprowrestlingnewshub.com

Former WWE Star Andrade Has Reportedly Had Talks With AEW

On March 8th of this year, Andrade requested his release from the WWE and he was granted that release on March 21st, but unlike other WWE Superstars who were released from their contracts, Andrade is not under a 90-day non-compete clause with the WWE and can sign with any pro wrestling company he chooses to as soon as he was gone from the WWE.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Breaks Silence On Their Release

A number of weeks ago WWE released a total of 10 talents, and earlier this week the waves of releases hit NXT, and MMA Four Horsewomen member Jessamyn Duke was among the names who got released from the company. Jessamyn Duke recently broke her silence on her Okay Gamer stream,...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Some former WWE stars react to zombies at Wrestlemania Backlash

As you will surely have had the opportunity to see during the live WrestleMania Backlash, or even delayed during the morning on the WWE Network, WWE wanted to propose a truly particular and questionable segment during its last PPV aired at the federation's ThunderDome. In the Lumberjack match that once...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Predicts “Babyface Explosion” For Roman Reigns In The Future

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Dr. Tom Prichard is convinced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will experience a “babyface explosion” at some point in the future. Prichard, who incidentally trained “The Tribal Chief” at FCW back in 2010, believes Reigns will eventually revert back to a babyface after earning the respect of more fans.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Dustin Rhodes Celebrates 13 Years Of Being Sober, Various AEW/WWE Stars React

Today is the 13th anniversary of Dustin Rhodes celebrating his sobriety. “The Natural” announced that he has been clean and sober for the last 13 years. He said,. “Very proud of me today!! Today marks my 13th anniversary for being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Absolutely living my best life now!”
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE NXT Superstars Didn’t Feel Safe Around Drake Wuertz

WWE cut Drake Wuertz from the NXT roster and many backstage have already weighed in on his departure. There is a lot to unpack in this situation, to say the least. According to Fightful Select, many backstage in NXT were hesitant to speak on the record about Drake in the past few weeks. The general idea is that Wuertz brought “nuclear heat brought on by himself” for “the better part of a year.”