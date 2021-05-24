newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israeli resilience: That’s how winning is done

By Barak Rabinowitz
calcalistech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international investor recently asked us how the situation is affecting the market in Israel? We believe the answer is the same for our startups as for Startup Nation. In a word, the answer is resilience. Resilience is defined as the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties. Resilience is built...

www.calcalistech.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Gaza#International Markets#Global Markets#Startup Nation#Msci#Nasdaq#F2 Venture Capital#Tel Aviv Stock Exchange#Resilience#Attacks#Enormous Challenges#Europe#Country#Economic Bridges#Difficulties#Strong Technologists#Investor#Startup Founding Teams#Talent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
News Break
Middle East
Country
China
Related
Middle Eastncadvertiser.com

Gaza war spoils Israel's Arab outreach

As Israel takes stock of the fourth Gaza war, its new allies among the Gulf Arab states are counting the costs of their friendship - and the others are making fresh calculations about signing up to the Abraham Accords. The renewed focus on the plight of Palestinians in the occupied territories and of Arabs within Israel is putting the rulers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in an awkward position and giving pause to their counterparts in places like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.
Middle EastJanesville Gazette

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
Militaryvestnikkavkaza.net

How does the Israeli Iron Dome work?

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system has been the object of lavish praise in Western media outlets over the past week, as the Israeli military bombards Gaza and uses the system to shoot down rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups into Israeli territory. Middle East Eye reports that since the conflict began last week, Palestinian armed groups have fired at least 2,800 rockets into Israel, at the time of publication. These are largely unguided systems with many rockets not intercepted by the Iron Dome landing in open areas away from urban structures. These barrages have, nevertheless, caused casualties, with Israel reporting 10 deaths so far in the conflict. With the exception of a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile near Israel’s border with Gaza, all of the fatalities are believed to have been caused by rockets. Advocates of the anti-missile system say that without it, the Israeli death toll would have been much higher.
Advocacymix929.com

Organ donations bring hope after Jewish-Arab strife in Israel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A shared commitment to life after the deaths of a Jewish man and an Arab teenager in Israeli communal violence has brought a rare ray of hope that divisions can be bridged. While fighting Palestinian militants in Gaza this month, a shaken Israel grappled with an eruption...
Middle Eastme-confidential.com

Qatar pledges $500m for Gaza reconstruction

Qatar has vowed $500 million in support of Gaza reconstruction days after Hamas, the ruler of the Palestinian enclave and Israeli agreed a cease fire to end 11 days of new conflict. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani Wednesday announced the aid, under the directive of Emir...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gantz Warns Hezbollah’s Nasrallah, Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Lebanon on Wednesday not to allow the Iranian proxy Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch an attack on Israel from its territory. In a speech marking the 39th anniversary of the 1982 First Lebanon War, Gantz said the IDF is “ready as ever” to protect...
Militaryheritagefl.com

How Israel can disrupt Hamas's re-armament plans

(JNS) - As the truce in Gaza takes hold, Israel and the international community must employ multiple approaches to prevent Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from once again using a quiet period to rearm themselves, a former Israeli defense official has said. Col. (res.) Shaul Shay, who served as the...
JobsPosted by
Forbes

How One Brave Woman Turned Career Adversity Into Career Resilience And Success

Not all action heroes wear capes, tights and masks. Many of them work beside us every day. One of them is Beth Payne, a United States diplomat from 1993 until 2016 with assignments at the U.S. Embassies in Senegal, Rwanda, Israel and Kuwait and as the U.S. Consul General in Kolkata, India. In 2003, she opened the Office of the U.S. Consul in Baghdad, Iraq, where she received the State Department’s award for heroism. Not just because she saved lives, but also because she took her adversity, turned it around and used it to benefit others. This is the miracle of resilience and the majesty of heroism.
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Iran Opens a Consulate in Aleppo, Syria

Iran opened a Consulate this weekend in the Syrian province of Aleppo, the most populous Syrian governate in the country, adding another symbol of permanence in the territory of Israel’s northern neighbor. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in a speech streamed to the ceremony via internet that Saturday’s opening...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

How Do You Spell Unrest in Tel Aviv? LOD

Jewish history is one long, never-ending torch race. In every generation, a select group raises the torch, lighting up its surroundings. On Wednesday, I met with young, incredibly brave mothers in Lod’s Ramat Eshkol neighborhood who are dealing with the difficult reality that has unfolded in the heart of Israel.
U.S. Politicswabcradio.com

Secretary Blinken Announces US Will Reopen Jerusalem Consulate

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Consulate General in Jerusalem during a visit to the region in support of the Gaza cease-fire on Tuesday. The move restores ties with Palestinians that were downgraded by the Trump administration. The consulate was an...
Foreign PolicyInvestor's Business Daily

UAE's F-35 Deal Runs Into U.S. Red Line On China: Report

The Biden administration cleared the way for a massive arms sale to the United Arab Emirates, but Abu Dhabi's growing ties to China reportedly could snarl the $23 billion deal, which includes the F-35 stealth fighter. After a review concluded last month, the White House notified Congress that it plans...
Minoritiestrtworld.com

How the Israeli media amplifies anti-Palestinian racism

"But the host is actually a leftist!" is probably the funniest lie producers tell when they try to lure Palestinian guests into their news studios in Israel. As if we don't work in the field or don't even watch TV, they know they have to make their guest feel safe for them to accept their invitation.