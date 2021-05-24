Israeli resilience: That’s how winning is done

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system has been the object of lavish praise in Western media outlets over the past week, as the Israeli military bombards Gaza and uses the system to shoot down rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups into Israeli territory. Middle East Eye reports that since the conflict began last week, Palestinian armed groups have fired at least 2,800 rockets into Israel, at the time of publication. These are largely unguided systems with many rockets not intercepted by the Iron Dome landing in open areas away from urban structures. These barrages have, nevertheless, caused casualties, with Israel reporting 10 deaths so far in the conflict. With the exception of a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile near Israel’s border with Gaza, all of the fatalities are believed to have been caused by rockets. Advocates of the anti-missile system say that without it, the Israeli death toll would have been much higher.