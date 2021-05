Visitors to the Great Lakes this summer might notice a few extra inches of dry sand at their favorite beaches, thanks to a drop in water levels in the lakes. New data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Detroit office show that all of the lakes have lower levels, with Lake Michigan and Lake Huron showing a drop of 14 inches from the same time last year, while Lake Superior is down about six inches. Lake Ontario experienced the largest drop of 28 inches, while Lake Erie fell 17 inches.