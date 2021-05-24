Priorities over pizza: CT panel says focus on the issues on hand instead of frivolity
Fairfield County and Connecticut at large are living in an unusual time — both in a positive and negative sense. That was one of the themes of a wide-ranging discussion on emerging trends held virtually by The Construction Institute on May 13. Speakers at the “2021 Fairfield County Owners Forum” included RCI Group President Robert Christoph Jr.; Connecticut Conference of Municipalities Executive Director and CEO Joe DeLong; Stamford Downtown President David Kooris; and AdvanceCT President and CEO Peter Denious.westfaironline.com