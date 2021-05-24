Pat McAfee and Corey Graves Talk About Being Produced By Vince McMahon
WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and the two of them discussed having their commentary produced by Vince McMahon:. McAfee: “I know from following the business, Vince likes talking to his commentators. He was once a commentator. It’s his show. The commentators are describing the show. They are setting the tone of the show, so he’s very invested in that. I thought to myself, I’m going to get the chance to have a billionaire, one of the greatest minds in the history of entertainment and business, spill his brain through his mouth directly into my ear, I want to be a part of that. Everybody was like, ‘It’s going to be terrible. You’re going to hate him.’ I think I have a respect for Vince McMahon. When he says stuff, I understand the why of what he wants me to say. I feel like that’s a big part of it.”www.pwmania.com