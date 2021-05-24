newsbreak-logo
WWE

Pat McAfee and Corey Graves Talk About Being Produced By Vince McMahon

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE RAW announcer Corey Graves appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and the two of them discussed having their commentary produced by Vince McMahon:. McAfee: “I know from following the business, Vince likes talking to his commentators. He was once a commentator. It’s his show. The commentators are describing the show. They are setting the tone of the show, so he’s very invested in that. I thought to myself, I’m going to get the chance to have a billionaire, one of the greatest minds in the history of entertainment and business, spill his brain through his mouth directly into my ear, I want to be a part of that. Everybody was like, ‘It’s going to be terrible. You’re going to hate him.’ I think I have a respect for Vince McMahon. When he says stuff, I understand the why of what he wants me to say. I feel like that’s a big part of it.”

