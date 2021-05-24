17 Year Old Arrested In Duluth Homicide

The 45-year-old Garfield, Minnesota, man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Hinckley on Friday was a member of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth. Master Sgt. David T. Greiner was a roads and ground supervisor with the 148th Civil Engineering Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing in the Minnesota National Guard, according to a social media statement from the wing Sunday. He had served in the military for nearly 20 years, starting with the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic in 2001. Greiner joined the Minnesota Air National Guard three years later as a heavy-equipment operator. He was also deployed to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2014, according to the squadron post.