Duluth, MN

17 Year Old Arrested In Duluth Homicide

By Dave Strandberg
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2021. A 22 year old man was was shot Saturday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street. The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition and later died of his injuries. Police have...

wnmtradio.com
