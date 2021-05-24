newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Rumor Killer Regarding Keith Lee’s Status With WWE

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, people in WWE have been keeping quiet about Keith Lee’s status with the company. There was a rumor going around on Sunday that Keith Lee had been released from WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com noted the following regarding that rumor:. Lee sent out a tweet...

www.pwmania.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumor#Combat#Ross#Pwmania Com#Fightful Com#Wwe Officials#Relentless Lee#Talent#Seanrosssapp#Steam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Media Referee

Mia Yim shares huge update regarding marriage to Keith Lee

Fans get a big update on Mia Yim and Keith Lee’s marriage. They might be fighting on the opposite brands on WWE, but in real life, they are together as one. Mia Yim, AKA RECKONING, and Keith Lee have taken another step forward in planning their wedding. The two got engaged a couple of months back.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Fires ‘Several’ Big WWE Names

There has been a lot of controversy going on over WWE referee Drake Wuertz. As it turns out Triple H has fired Wuertz as per the news broken by Sean Sapp of Fightful Select. Wuertz was previously indefinitely suspended from the WWE Performance Center for a period of time due to controversial views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. It was reported that he had missed last week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Stephanie McMahon Fires Two WWE Divas.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Fires Two WWE Divas

The NXT stars Jessamyn Duke and Vanessa Bourne have been released from WWE as per the reports by PWInsider.com. Duke was an MMA fighter and held a pro record of 3-5-1. She had penned down a deal with WWE back in 2018. She is part of the MMA Four Horsewomen group alongside good friends Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Marina Shafir.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Chris Jericho ‘Rejects’ Fired WWE Star In AEW

Chris Jericho said he wants AEW to sign Samoa Joe in a new interview. He said if Tucker proves himself, he could be signed in the future, but for now AEW will likely turn him down. Jon Moxley’s Major WWE Return Offer Has Leaked. “You look at a guy like...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Remembering Heel Michael Cole

One of the oft-forgotten events of the first three years of the WWE in the 2010s is heel Michael Cole. Remember him? Cole, who by this point had been on the WWE announce team for well over a decade, was largely seen as the corporate stooge of the announce team. A long-time announcer widely deemed as the replacement of the enormously beloved Jim Ross, Cole’s heel turn in 2010 made plenty of sense. Almost universally disliked, Cole, up until this point, had lacked in the personality which made JR one of the greats. Sure, his announce team with Taz in the mid-2000s was great, as was the first run with JBL on the SmackDown announce team. Cole was good as the straight man to the more lively heel partner. Then something changed in mid-2010.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Removed’ Omos From Raw?

Vince McMahon is the CEO of WWE and has the final say in everything that goes on in the company, whether it be related to production, storylines or matches in general. Vince McMahon was also replaced at Friday Night Smackdown recently. AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day’s Kofi...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/16): WWE WrestleMania Backlash Review, AEW EVP Infighting Rumor

Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303), Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein), and Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above and join our live chat for the show on our YouTube channel, Twitch, or Facebook. The Wrestling...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Latest On The Velveteen Dream’s WWE Status

The Velveteen Dream has been out of the spotlight for several months. Dream was backstage at Monday’s Raw, but not used and was never booked to appear. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Dream has also been back at the WWE Performance Center this week. The reason...
WWEcultaholic.com

Report: WWE Keeping Quiet On Keith Lee's Continued Absence

WWE insiders are reportedly keeping silent on why Keith Lee is not being utilised on television. Lee has not been seen on Raw since defeating Riddle in February. The former NXT Champion was supposed to be involved in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber 2021, but was replaced by John Morrison at the last minute and has not been seen since.
WWEringsidenews.com

Cesaro’s Injury Status Following WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash event was capped off with a Universal Title match that received quite a bit of time. Cesaro did not do the Swing on Roman Reigns at all, something that many fans noticed as he sold an arm injury throughout the whole match. Some were left concerned that Cesaro was legitimately injured on top of it all.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Report: Bea Priestley rumored WWE signing

The WWE has perhaps the deepest women’s division across all professional wrestling. While the group is not booked as such, there is no denying the talent across all three brands. It looks like another name is slated to be added as reports point to Bea Priestly heading over to WWE, specifically NXT UK.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Smackdown: Tamina Snuka's First Real Championship Win in WWE

WWE veterans Tamina and Natalya defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Smackdown this week, marking Tamina's first championship win WWE since debuting in 2010, not counting the WWE 24/7 Championship, which isn't defended in actual fake competition. Natalya and Tamina won the titles during the final Smackdown before the WrestleMania Backlash PPV event. Even more impressively, nobody in the match was fatally injured.
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for John Cena to Appear on July 16 SmackDown

– As noted, WWE is slated to return to live touring with fans in attendance starting July 16. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com, there are said to be plans being discussed with regards to John Cena appearing on the first WWE show with live fans back in the arena on July 16.