Rumor Killer Regarding Keith Lee’s Status With WWE

One of the oft-forgotten events of the first three years of the WWE in the 2010s is heel Michael Cole. Remember him? Cole, who by this point had been on the WWE announce team for well over a decade, was largely seen as the corporate stooge of the announce team. A long-time announcer widely deemed as the replacement of the enormously beloved Jim Ross, Cole’s heel turn in 2010 made plenty of sense. Almost universally disliked, Cole, up until this point, had lacked in the personality which made JR one of the greats. Sure, his announce team with Taz in the mid-2000s was great, as was the first run with JBL on the SmackDown announce team. Cole was good as the straight man to the more lively heel partner. Then something changed in mid-2010.