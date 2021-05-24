Square Streetscape Informational Open Houses Next Week

The Indianola downtown square and surrounding area traffic conversion from one-way to two-way will take place on Monday. The change will be administered by the Indianola Streets Department and Indianola Police Department, and the removal and temporary replacement of the concrete brick-columned planters/stop sign holders is complete. This is being done in advance of the May 17 two-way conversion and is needed to facilitate the two-way traffic flow around the Square and to eliminate the interior left turn lanes. As part of the Square Reconstruction project permanent traffic & directional signage, planters, trees and shrubbery will be added to the Square. The city is putting up signs on the square and surrounding area to inform residents of the change, as well as traffic signs that will be covered and not go into effect until May 17th.