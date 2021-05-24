newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

Square Streetscape Informational Open Houses Next Week

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndianola residents will have a chance to learn more about the Square Reconstruction Project with a pair of open houses hosted by Absolute Concrete in cooperation with Bolton and Menk. The open houses will take place at the Sagewood Events Venue on Thursday, June 3rd, with one session at 8:30am and one at 5:30pm, and will introduce the general contractor, discuss proposed timelines for the project, and allow for business and property owners to meet and ask questions of the contractors.The project is planned to begin on June 14th.

www.kniakrls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
City
Indianola, IA
Indianola, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#General Contractor#Open Houses#Indianola Residents#Absolute Concrete#Timelines#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Meet in Regular and Study Session

The Indianola City Council meets in regular and a special study session Monday evening. In regular session, Mayor Pam Pepper will read a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month, the council will consider agreements with Snyder and Associates regarding the South K Street paving project and the Hillcrest Ave pavement reconstruction, FY21 budget amendments, approval of the city’s annual insurance renewals, and a preliminary plat for the Prairie Glynn project. In study session, the council will discuss the development and updates of zoning and site plan codes. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Square and Surrounding Streets Convert to Two-Way Traffic Tomorrow

The Indianola square and surrounding area will convert from one-way to two-way traffic throughout the day tomorrow. The Indianola Public Works Department, Indianola Police Department, and contractors will be administering the change, and the city asks that residents who live on the one way streets being converted to not park on the streets overnight. To watch a video from the city, click below.
Warren County, IAkniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Vote on Expansion to Five Members

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session Tuesday, where the board will consider an expansion from three to five members in the next general election. The board will also discuss the Planning for Preservation Project with the Historic Preservation Commission, a proclamation for Mental Health Month, a public hearing to consider abandonment of streets and an alley in Churchville, the streetscape, road reclassifications, an application for Nutritional Director, and Justice Center Project change orders. The meeting begins at 6pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

City of Indianola Traffic Conversion Parking Request

The City of Indianola is converting the downtown Indianola square from one-way to two-way traffic on Monday, and the city is asking Indianola residents who live on the one-way streets to refrain from overnight parking Sunday night into Monday morning. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News the number of parking spots won’t change on the streets, however the direction the cars are facing will so in order to facilitate the change as easily as possible the city asks that residents park off the street. The change is expected to take place throughout the day on Monday, and the city anticipates finishing all the pavement markings and sign changes by the end of the day.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Missouri Valley Line Facility Holding Open House Today

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Missouri Valley Line Constructors and Apprentice Training Program facility today. The MVL facility is a consolidation of training centers around the midwest, located at 1600 E Iowa Ave in Indianola. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the training facility will be a boost to the local economy as the trainees will be spending money at gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores, and local shops. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10am, and an open house will be held for the public from 3-5pm.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola School Board to Review 2021-22 Class Sizes

The Indianola School Board meets in regular session Monday. The board will review the 2021-22 class sizes, consider contracts for Superintendent Art Sathoff, coach and sponsors, and associates, as well as assignments for staff. The board will consider the High School Auditorium Project bids, federal funds for COVID-19 expenses, and a budget meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30pm in the boardroom of the District Administration Building.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Traffic Conversion Will Change Street Markings, Add Four Way Stops

The plan is set for the one-way to two-way traffic conversion on the downtown Indianola square and surrounding area for the City of Indianola. Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell tells KNIA News city crews and contractors will work throughout the day to change the street signs, remove and add pavement markings as needed, and convert several two-way stops to four-way stops. Dissell also said it will be a significant change, but stressed the need for patience throughout the process.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Kading Properties Appeals Court Decision

Kading Properties has filed an appeal on a ruling in favor of the City of Indianola regarding the Cavitt Creek Condominiums project to the Iowa Supreme Court. The Iowa District Court in Warren County ruled in favor of the city denying the site plans of the project, stating, among other reasons, the council’s decision to deny the site plans was not arbitrary, capricious, or unreasonable, and the significant amount of public concern expressed orally and via email regarding traffic and population density gave the council substantial evidence to deny the site plan. To view the original decision in favor of the city, click below.
Warren County, IAkniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Hold Work Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon, meeting with various county departments. The board held a discussion with Weed Commissioner Scott Hommer, held a planning session for the Warren County Justice Center Project, and received updates on the county departments. The board also held a discussion about expanding the board to five members, apsecurity equipment and furniture for the Warren County Justice Center, and reviewed a Regional Partnership Feasibility Study.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

City of Indianola Offers Tours of Facilities

The City of Indianola offered tours of city facilities Tuesday. The Indianola City Hall/Police and Fire Station was available for tour, as well as the Indianola Public Library. For thoses unable to make the tour, a virtual tour is available or a tour may be scheduled for a later date. To view the virtual tour, click below.
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Third-floor restoration, microbrewery coming to Tin Pig

The Tin Pig restaurant opened in October 2019 in in the historic Gamble Block at 1203 Second St. in downtown Perry. The Sheffer family of Indianola, who own the building and operate the restaurant, plied a brisk trade for six months until the novel coronavirus global pandemic led Iowa’s governor to lock down the economy.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Facilities Available for Tour Tonight

The City of Indianola is inviting the public to take a tour of the Library and the Indianola Fire and Police Station/City Hall this evening. The buildings will be open to the public to view the facilities and new layouts, as well as meet staff. For those unable to attend, a virtual tour is available or an in-person tour may be scheduled at a later date. The tour will take place from 6-8pm. A link to the virtual tour can be found below.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Square Traffic Conversion Monday

The Indianola downtown square and surrounding area traffic conversion from one-way to two-way will take place on Monday. The change will be administered by the Indianola Streets Department and Indianola Police Department, and the removal and temporary replacement of the concrete brick-columned planters/stop sign holders is complete. This is being done in advance of the May 17 two-way conversion and is needed to facilitate the two-way traffic flow around the Square and to eliminate the interior left turn lanes. As part of the Square Reconstruction project permanent traffic & directional signage, planters, trees and shrubbery will be added to the Square. The city is putting up signs on the square and surrounding area to inform residents of the change, as well as traffic signs that will be covered and not go into effect until May 17th.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Hosting Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for MVL Facility

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Missouri Valley Line Constructors and Apprentice Training Program facility later this week. The MVL facility is a consolidation of training centers around the midwest, located at 1600 E Iowa Ave in Indianola. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday at 10am, and an open house will be held for the public from 3-5pm.
Warren County, IAindianola-ia.com

Warren County Board of Supervisors special meeting

Iowa Code Section 21.4 requires that each Board of Supervisors meeting be held at a place reasonably accessible to the. public and at a time reasonably convenient to the public, unless for good cause such a place or time is impossible or. impracticable. Given the Governor’s prohibition on gatherings of...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola City Council Approves Trail Grant Application

The Indianola City Council approved the application of a grant for COVID-19 relief recreational trails program grant at their meeting Monday. City Manager Ryan Waller tells KNIA News the city has an overall trails expansion plan, and this grant funding would make a significant dent. “They are high-level plans so...
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Hosting Educational Meeting

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meeting this week, reviewing possible changes to city codes. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the meeting will discuss the city’s efforts to examine the current ordinances, and will hear from a pair of business owners adjusted their mindsets and business practices to build their businesses during the pandemic and how they are benefiting from those shifts today. The virtual meeting, titled ChamberU – Connections for Good Business, will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30am. Learn more on how to join below.