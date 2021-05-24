Square Streetscape Informational Open Houses Next Week
Indianola residents will have a chance to learn more about the Square Reconstruction Project with a pair of open houses hosted by Absolute Concrete in cooperation with Bolton and Menk. The open houses will take place at the Sagewood Events Venue on Thursday, June 3rd, with one session at 8:30am and one at 5:30pm, and will introduce the general contractor, discuss proposed timelines for the project, and allow for business and property owners to meet and ask questions of the contractors.The project is planned to begin on June 14th.www.kniakrls.com