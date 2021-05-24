How to Combat Allergies and Support Health All Year

What does helping the environment have to do with veterans suffering from psychological trauma brought about by their combat experience? A lot, actually. That is because one organization, Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), is busy delivering thousands of arts-and-crafts therapy kits to veterans each month, and most kits are made largely from recycled materials. The kits provide an important therapeutic benefit for veterans and active-duty military recovering from wounds, injuries and the long-term psychological effects of warfare, including post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury. Heal Vets kits include leatherwork, models, woodwork, jewelry, painting, needlecrafts, poster art, scrapbooks and more, and are created from materials that would have otherwise ended up in landfills.