newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Naples man in critical condition after slamming motorcycle into mailbox

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmZh4_0a91x9pu00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Naples man suffered critical injuries after hitting a mailbox on his motorcycle on Sunday, May 23.

The man was heading west on 27th Avenue Northeast, just west of Everglades Boulevard just before 4:30 p.m. when he rode into a mailbox and flipped, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.

After crashing, the motorcycle stopped in the south shoulder of 27th Avenue Northeast.

Rescue crews rushed the Naples man to a local hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mailbox#Motorcycle Crash#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fla#Collier County#Critical Condition#Man#Everglades Boulevard#Troopers#27th Avenue Northeast#Rescue Crews#Critical Injuries#Collier County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Lehigh Acres, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Drunk dad ditches kids after crashing SUV in Lehigh Acres canal

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A drunk driver who crashed into a Lehigh Acres canal with his kids in the car early Friday morning was arrested, officials said. Kern Campbell, 31, allegedly got into a domestic dispute shortly before the crash, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said. He is accused of taking his three kids, ages 6, 5, and 2, and crashing his SUV into a canal near Sunshine Boulevard North and Nancy Drive.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shots fired at Naples mobile home park

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Collier County deputies are responding to a shooting at a mobile home park on Dewey Court and San Marco Boulevard in Naples. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they got a call around 10 p.m. for shots fired at Southwinds Mobile Home Park. No one was...
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Traffic Alerts: May 27

A crash involving at least two cars is causing delays in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Alico Road in Lee County. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed injuries have been reported. 7:47 AM. FL-31 about three miles south of Bermont Road is shut down due to a vehicle fire. Avoid the...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boater dies after crashing into Cape Coral dock

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A boater died Wednesday afternoon after crashing into a dock at Alhambra Lake near SW 4th Court in Cape Coral. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. when an 18-foot pontoon boat crashed into a dock causing the driver to be thrown from the vessel.
Port Charlotte, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two arrested at Port Charlotte drug house, child found inside

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Two people were busted by narcotics investigators at a Port Charlotte drug house with a child inside. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Tufts and Jennifer Orlick were both arrested after the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the home on Eblis Avenue. There had been suspected drug activity at the home, according to CCSO.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two men arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Two men were arrested for trespassing at Fort Myers High School on Thursday while protesting about climate change. Donald Jose David Zepeda, 32, from Marietta, Georgia, and Nicholas Vazquez, 23, from Hialeah, Florida, are facing charges of trespassing on school grounds, disturbing the peace, and trespassing/failure to leave school safe zone after second order.